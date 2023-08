Newly signed Mercure Lucknow Ekana Sportz City is scheduled to welcome guests from April 2024.

Accor hospitality group announced new addition to its Mercure portfolio in India.

Located in Lucknow, a large city in northern India that is the capital of the state of Uttar Pradesh, Accor‘s newly signed Mercure Lucknow Ekana Sportz City is currently under development by Meghalaya Hotels Pvt Ltd.

New property is scheduled to welcome guests from April 2024.