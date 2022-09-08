Click here to show YOUR banners on this page and only pay for success

Award Winning Hospitality Industry Quick News

Accommodation search engine cozycozy wins 2022 Tourism Innovation Award

2 hours ago
by editor
Add Comment
6 min read

For the past 10 years, the Écho Touristique has been rewarding the companies and start-ups that create the most innovative concepts.

Share this Article
PrintCopyLinkedInTelegramVKMessengerWhatsAppSMSRedditFlipboardPinterestTumblrXing
More on: | | | |

Related News

You may also like

About the author

editor

Editor in chief for eTurboNew is Linda Hohnholz. She is based in the eTN HQ in Honolulu, Hawaii.

View all posts

Leave a Comment

Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummly