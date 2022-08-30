AC Motor Market Extensive Research Methodology along with Key Financial Charts in 2022

An AC motor is an electric engine that runs on alternating current. AC motors are the most commonly used type of electric motor in both commercial and industrial applications. They can be found in many household appliances, including fans, air conditioners and washing machines.

The market for AC motors worldwide is expected to reach $23.9 million by 2025. This growth rate of 5.9% is a good sign. Asia-Pacific is the largest AC-motor market, followed closely by North America and Europe.

AC motors are classified according to their number of poles. A pole is a magnetic element that creates the rotating magnetic field inside the motor. A motor is more powerful if it has more poles. AC motors have typically two, four, or six poles.

AC motors are booming because of the increasing demand for efficient motors. AC motors are much more efficient than DC motors. They are also more versatile. AC motors are widely used for a variety of purposes, from HVAC systems to electric cars.

Borewell submersible pump and ceiling fans are two of the largest uses for AC motors. Other applications include compressors as well as pumps, fans and blowers.

The market for AC motors is driven by the growing demand for motors that are more efficient. Market growth is also supported by strict government regulations regarding energy efficiency.

Here is List of BEST KEY PLAYERS Listed in AC Motor Market Report are:

ABB

Siemens

Brook Crompton

Regal Beloit

TMEIC

Nidec Corp

Yaskawa

Lenze

WEG

Sicme Motori

T-T Electric

Wolong Electric

Haerbin Electric

Changsha Motor Factory

Tellhow Shenyang Electric Machine

XEMC

Yongji Xinshisu Electric Equipment

Shanghai Electric Group

AC Motor Market Segmentation:

AC Motor Market is segmented in various types and applications according to product type and category. In terms of Value and Volume the growth of market calculated by providing CAGR for forecast period for year 2022 to 2032.

Most Important Types of AC Motor Market are covered in this Report:

Synchronous Motors

Induction Motors

AC Motor Market Product Applications:

Water Pump

Machine Tool

Train

Compressor

Ventilator

Others

Top countries data covered in this report:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

