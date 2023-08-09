Aviation News Hospitality Industry Newsletter Responsible Travel News Short News Spain Travel Tourism Transportation News Travel Technology News UAE Travel

Abu Dhabi Travel International Partners With Amadeus

Add Comment
24 seconds ago
by Harry Johnson
1 min read

Amadeus IT Group, S.A., a Spanish IT provider for the global travel and tourism industry, structured around two areas: its global distribution system and its Information Technology business, has signed a wide-ranging, agreement with Travel International – Terminals Group, based in Abu Dhabi.

