Abu Dhabi Travel International Partners With Amadeus

Amadeus IT Group, S.A., a Spanish IT provider for the global travel and tourism industry, structured around two areas: its global distribution system and its Information Technology business, has signed a wide-ranging, agreement with Travel International – Terminals Group, based in Abu Dhabi.
About the author
Harry Johnson
Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for mroe than 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.
