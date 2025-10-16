Abra Group Banks on Both A330Neo, and B737Max

Abra Group announced the strengthening of its fleet plan to continue offering greater connectivity and access through new medium- and long-haul routes across the Americas and Europe, while ensuring the availability of aircraft needed to execute its business plan.

In line with this goal, and to enhance long-haul connectivity, agreements for up to seven Airbus A330neo aircraft have been signed. These units can be operated by the Group’s airlines according to market-driven operational and financial opportunities at the time of their integration.

In addition to the Group’s already strong narrowbody order book — 88 Airbus A320neo aircraft and 96 Boeing 737 Max aircraft — Abra has exercised 50 options for Airbus A320neo aircraft, bringing the total of this model to 138 units to be delivered by 2032. Abra will receive its first A320neo with an Airspace cabin from this order toward the end of 2025, and it will be integrated into Avianca’s fleet.

Abra, a UK-based company, is one of the most competitive air transport groups in Latin America. It brings together the iconic Gol and Avianca brands under a single leadership and a strategic investment in Wamos Air, anchoring an airline network that has one of the lowest unit costs in its respective markets, leading loyalty programs across the region (LifeMiles and Smiles), and other synergistic businesses.