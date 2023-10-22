Abilympics 2027 to be hosted in Helsinki

Helsinki will host the International Abilympics 2027 in May 2027, a competition for vocationally skilled individuals requiring special support.

Finland won the bid over India, and the event will be held alongside Taitaja2027 at the Helsinki Exhibition Center. The Abilympics is a three-day event showcasing high proficiency in various professions, aiming to highlight Finland’s exceptional special education system.

The Finnish Ministry of Education and Culture supports the Abilympics 2027, and planning will begin in 2024, with collaboration between Skills Finland and vocational education organizers for cost efficiency and sustainability.

The International Abilympics is a vocational competition held every four years without an age limit for participants.

Finland joined in 2007 with the goal of promoting excellence in special vocational education and building international connections. Petteri Ora from the Kiipula Foundation represents Skills Finland on the IAF board.

The most recent Abilympics occurred in Metz, France, in March 2023, featuring 400 competitors from 27 countries across 44 disciplines. Finland won five medals, including a gold and four silvers, in nine categories they participated in.