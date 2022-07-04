A United Airlines manager is now the Costa Rica Minister of Tourism

William Rodríguez ,the new minister of tourism for Costa Rica has the experience to turn the travel industrty around for his country.

The President of Costa Rica, Rodrigo Chaves Robles appointed William Rodríguez as the Central American country’s new minister of tourism. He was also appointed as the executive president of the Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT). ICT is the Costa Rica’s Tourism Board.

This makes the Hon. Minister Rodriguez the most powerful, and perhaps the most experienced man to lead Costa Rica into the future of a travel and tourism success.

The former Tourism Minister Gustavo Segura resigned on December 1.

Rodríguez, 71, is well known in both the public and private national tourism sectors, where he has worked for more than 49 years holding a variety of positions.

These include being the general manager of the Aurola Holiday Inn in San Jose; the country manager of United Airlines in Costa Rica and Guatemala, and as marketing director at ICT (Costa Rica Tourism Board).

Together with tourism, the new minister has experience in international relations, business, and economics. He holds a degree in Political Science and a Master’s degree in Business Administration and Marketing.

Rodríguez mentioned that his main priority at the moment is to completely reactivate international tourism and to achieve the same visitor figures as in 2019, prior to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In this regard, he said: “Destinations around the world are saying that they will be meeting the 2019 visitor arrival figures in 2024 or 2025. However, our aim is that Costa Rica gets full back on track sometime in 2023.”

For this reason, air connectivity with the UK and Europe are amongst Rodríguez’s main priorities.

Getting repeat visitors to Costa Rica is also key for the new Tourism Minister, who claimed that Costa Ricans are the best asset to achieve that.

“Visitors come to Costa Rica because of the wildlife, nature, adventure, and wellness; but we know they return because of the warmth and friendliness of the locals, who are always willing to give visitors a hand.”

The average length of a holiday in Costa Rica increased from 12.6 to 13.6 days before the pandemic.

For more information about Costa Rica, please visit: www.visitcostarica.com/uk

Share this Article Print Email Copy LinkedIn Telegram VK Messenger WhatsApp SMS Reddit Flipboard Pinterest Tumblr Xing Share

Related News