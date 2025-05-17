A Unified Voice for UN Tourism Leadership is Emerging West of The Atlantic

Tourism, an economic and social development pillar, is particularly relevant in the Greater Caribbean. This becomes important only days away from a new UN-Tourism Secretary General to be voted in.

Tourism, diplomacy, and development:

Three countries, Mexico, Colombia, and the Dominican Republic, capture 2.7% of world tourism, Mexico 1.6%, and the other around 0.5%. If the direct and indirect effects are added, all greatly impact their national economies.

The contribution of this sector to the Dominican Republic’s GDP reaches 20%, compared to 8% in Mexico and 6.3% in Colombia. As for the employment generated, it is estimated that 4.4 million are in Mexico, 1.4 million in Colombia, and 0.8 million in the Dominican Republic work in the travel and tourism industry.

This panorama, consolidated by the image of the three countries as cultural, natural, and urban destinations, faces structural challenges common to many Latin American countries:

Security, connectivity, sustainability, and international positioning.

The recent change of the administration in the United States is also altering the global tourism map. In the first four months of 2025, Canadian tourist arrivals to the U.S. fell by 8.3%, while those from Europe fell by 5.1%.

Several negative incidents with strong media coverage have negatively affected the perception of Destination USA, which could favor a significant diversion of tourist flows to Mexico and the Caribbean.

Taking advantage of this opportunity and positioning the region as a strategic alternative within Latin America cannot depend exclusively on national strategies: It requires a regional vision, active presence, and political weight in the international organizations – public and private – that regulate the sector.

UN-Tourism Executive Council

Among these international organizations is UN Tourism, formerly UNWTO. The Executive Council includes Mexico, Colombia, and the Dominican Republic as three of the five Latin American members, in addition to Argentina and Brazil.

Recent experiences show the tourism sector’s vulnerability to crises amplified by international media coverage. In 2019, a case of some tourists dying in Dominican hotels led to a sharp drop in arrivals, with double-digit losses.

Mexico

In Mexico, widespread violence due to drug cartels, with one of the highest homicide rates on the continent, 25.9 per 100,000 inhabitants, affects even traditionally safe destinations like Puerto Vallarta and Cancun. In Colombia, episodes of violence or social protests have contributed to a distorted global perception, which ignores the high security standards of many regions of the country.

This shows tourism’s intrinsic fragility and the need for an effective global communication strategy supported by multilateral alliances and regional cooperation.

In this context, the upcoming election of the new Secretary-General of UN Tourism at the end of May is particularly relevant. The Executive Board, to which the three countries (Colombia, Mexico, and the Dominican Republic) belong, will select the candidate whose nomination it will propose for ratification by the General Assembly of UN-Tourism to lead world tourism.

Until a few days ago, one of the candidates was the incumbent, Georgian Zurab Pololikashvili, seeking a controversial third term. However, Georgia withdrew its candidacy and announced its support for the UAE candidate. Although the reasons were not publicly explained, there is speculation that they are related to internal tensions after the October elections and to the organization’s position on the Russian Federation, whose membership was suspended by a large majority in UN-Tourism. However, the measure was rescinded by Russia’s voluntary withdrawal before the vote.

This type of geopolitical movement underscores the need for Latin America to act coherently. In 2017, something similar happened at UNESCO, when a Latin American country withdrew its candidacy to support a third, which was ultimately not elected either.

Regardless of the judgment on these cases, it cannot be ignored that the withdrawals of candidacies, especially when accompanied by non-transparent support, do not strengthen the image of impartiality and legitimacy that the United Nations system needs. This is especially true in a complex historical context after decisions by the United States government, such as its withdrawal from the World Health Organization or the reduction of support to other agencies.

Today, Latin America has a real opportunity to act with unity and leadership. The region has a solid candidate:

Gloria Guevara

Gloria Guevara, the former Minister of Tourism of Mexico, has extensive experience in multilateral organizations and the private sector. Her profile combines experience, vision, and capacity for global dialogue.

This regional support is important for at least three reasons:

Educational and scientific tourism

The wider Caribbean region and Latin America need to advance in the internationalization of their higher education. To this end, an integrated policy that includes regional academic mobility programs, at least Andean-Central American programs similar to the European Erasmus program, would be crucial. This would strengthen training and university cooperation and promote academic tourism, increasing the circulation of knowledge. Large scientific infrastructures and innovation tourism projects, such as regional research, health, or technology hubs, generate tourist flows. Science, medicine, biodiversity, and innovation are new frontiers of sustainable tourism development. The three countries already have some poles of this nature. Turning them into scientific tourism destinations – as is already the case in some Asian countries – is an opportunity that has not yet been explored. Two examples:

Colombia: Barranquilla was the American capital of culture;

Dominican Republic: The Silicon Beach project proposed by President Abinader has a strong tourism dimension. Regional tourism integration Neighbouring countries should not only be seen as competitors, but also as strategic allies. The English-speaking Caribbean already offers integrated tour packages. Why not extend this logic to Mexico, Colombia, and the Dominican Republic? As a bridge between South America, Central America, and the Caribbean, Colombia could be key to articulating tourist packages that take advantage of cultural, geographical, and logistical connections, including Argentina and Brazil.

In addition, tourism cooperation can become a constructive tool within a broader international strategy in contexts of migratory or social crises.

Finally, I mention an initiative I am personally involved in:

The proposal for a global synchrotron programme for the Global South was promoted by an interregional group and selected by UNESCO as a flagship project of the Science Decade. This program, which supports science-based tourism and cooperation, requires international partnerships and shared leadership.

In that sense, it is significant that Mohamed Faouzou Déme from Senegal, an African candidate, has withdrawn his candidacy to support Guevara. Although this political gesture is individual, it demonstrates the international scope that his candidacy can have.

Latin America has a real opportunity to strengthen its presence in a strategic organization. Supporting Gloria Guevara’s candidacy is an institutional commitment and a decision that aligns national interests with a shared vision of tourism as an engine of sustainable development, regional cooperation, and global integration.