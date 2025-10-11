A Top Gun Fighter Pilot Founded Tropic Ocean Airways and Steps Down After 16 Years

Comprising 700 islands and cays, the Bahamas is an archipelago spanning over 100,000 square miles just off the southeast coast of Florida; it’s most likely to be the favorite playground for yachtsmen since it’s so easily accessible from the U.S. coastline. Air transportation is an integral part of the Bahamian economy and often a vital service, providing opportunities for seaplanes.

Tropic Ocean Airways was founded in 2009 by military veteran Rob Ceravolo and Nick Veltre, an expert in seaplane operations. Rob founded Tropic Ocean Airways in his garage and, after 16 years, operated more than 200,000 flights, carried 670,000 guests safely, and maintained a 97% customer satisfaction record. Today, Tropical Ocean Airways is the largest seaplane airline in the world.

Its main operations are in South Florida and the Bahamas, where the airline provides regional and luxury seaplane travel.

A University of Florida alumnus, Chief Executive Officer, Rob was a TOPGUN Fighter Pilot in the U.S. Navy, serving as an active duty and reserve member, becoming an air combat instructor, and earning the rank of Lieutenant Commander.

Nick Veltre, Chief Operating Officer of Tropic Ocean, is known among his peers as an expert in his field. Nick served our nation through the Marine Corps, flying missions worldwide as a crew chief on CH-53E helicopters. Nick was also Rob’s seaplane flight instructor.

Rob Ceravolo’s leadership and vision, along with Nick Veltre’s expertise in seaplane operations, led to the development of an award-winning seaplane company known for its unmatched professionalism, dedication to safety, and guest satisfaction.

Tropic Ocean Airways is the leading seaplane airline solving transportation challenges with the highest levels of safety and service.

After 16 years, Tropic Ocean Airways announced a leadership transition as Founder and CEO Rob Ceravolo steps down to assume a new role as Board Member and Strategic Advisor.

Ceravolo emphasized that the company’s core values — Safety Always, Guests at the Heart, Excellence in Every Step, Find a Way, One Team One Goal, and Enjoy the Journey — will continue to guide Tropic’s mission.