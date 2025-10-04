A Strong Quarter for Caribbean Tourism

At the CTO Board of Directors meeting, Wendy McDonald, Regional Vice President of Government Relations, Caribbean of Royal Caribbean Group, shared updates on a strong quarter with revenue exceeding expectations and exciting milestones across the fleet — including the launch of Star of the Seas and progress toward the opening of Royal Beach Club Bahamas 2025 and Perfect Day Mexico in 2027.



She also outlined the company’s community impact, encompassing coral restoration and citizen science projects, scholarships, educational ship tours, and sustainability innovations. The partnership with CTO continues to grow, with members set to be hosted aboard Icon of the Seas on December 6 during Caribbean Weekend in Miami.