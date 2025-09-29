A South Korea Visa Is No More Required For Some Chinese Visitors

South Korea has launched a visa-free entry program for Chinese tour groups in an effort to boost tourism and enhance relations with Beijing.

From Monday, groups of three or more from mainland China can visit for up to 15 days without a visa under a pilot scheme that will run until June 2026.

The initiative coincides with China’s National Day holidays from October 1 to 8 and overlaps with South Korean holidays, potentially spurring travel.

It is the first such program since the 2017–18 PyeongChang Winter Olympics. The administration of President Lee Jae Myung hopes the move will support economic recovery and pave the way for closer ties, ahead of a possible visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping to a South Korea-hosted Asia-Pacific summit in October.