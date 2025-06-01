Current premium viewers: 39

Lalyans Nouvo Sesel is a movement born out of one simple but powerful belief: The people of Seychelles must always come first.

It is with profound sadness that we mourn the passing of Joe Samy, a legendary figure in music and a cherished son of Seychelles, Cyril Lau-Tee, the Chairman of Lalyans Nouvo Sesel announced. Admired and respected both nationally and internationally, Joe Samy’s music touched the hearts of many and reflected his vibrant joie de vivre.

Throughout his illustrious career, Joe Samy was celebrated for his patriotic spirit and his ability to unite people through his timeless melodies. His legacy will remain a testament to his passion, talent, and love for his homeland.

Seychelles has lost one of its most patriotic and beloved sons. As we bid farewell to “Ton Joe,” Lalyans Nouvo Sesel (LNS) extends heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and supporters. We also remember him as a beacon of our nation’s cultural pride and a symbol of the joie de vivre that defines us.

For too long, politics has been about entrenched parties and their interests, leaving the needs and voices of the people in the background. It’s time for that to change. Lalyans Nouvo Sesel brings together a coalition of independent movements, fresh leaders, and diverse perspectives—all united by a commitment to building a government that serves the people, not political agendas.

Lalyans Nouvo Sesel We stand for a just Seychelles—independent courts, protected sovereignty, and no 99-year land deals that deny Seychellois access to their homeland.

This is not about opposition for opposition’s sake. It’s about rising above the noise and the cycle of inaction that has defined our politics for decades. It’s about creating a government of national unity, where leadership is grounded in integrity, decisions are made with the people in mind, and real results, not empty promises, measure progress.

The time for real change is now. Seychelles deserves leadership that listens, includes, and delivers—a leadership that works for everyone, not just the privileged few. People Before Politics isn’t just a slogan; it’s the foundation for a new era of governance in Seychelles.

Adieu, Ton Joe. Your memory and legacy will live on forever in our hearts.

Cyril Lau-Tee, Chairman.

On behalf of the Lalyans Nouvo Sesel.