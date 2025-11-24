A Resort Hotel in Tenerife Taken Hostage by Squatters

Tenerife’s escalating squatting crisis has turned an abandoned resort into a symbol of the island’s strained relationship with mass tourism and housing scarcity. As authorities move to evacuate the occupied hotel, the episode exposes deeper tensions over rising rents, overcrowded tourist zones, and the urgent need for a more sustainable model.

A protracted squatting crisis in one of Tenerife’s once-busy resort hotels has become a powerful symbol of the island’s growing conflict between mass tourism, property speculation, and a worsening housing crunch that is pushing residents and authorities to reassess the future of the archipelago’s economic model.

A Hotel Turned Encampment

The former Callao Sport Hotel in Costa Adeje, closed since the pandemic, became the focus of national attention after squatters progressively took over the building. Initially occupying several dozen unused rooms, the group expanded to control roughly 100 rooms within weeks, turning the derelict resort into an improvised living complex.

By the time authorities intervened, conditions inside the hotel had deteriorated significantly. Photos and inspections revealed widespread damage — vandalized rooms, smashed fixtures, ripped-out door frames, piles of rubbish, and signs of stolen construction materials. Neighbors reported frequent disturbances. At the same time, the property’s owners described the occupation as “devastating” in both structural and financial terms.

Following multiple legal challenges and months of delays, the Provincial Court of Santa Cruz de Tenerife issued a final order instructing the occupants to vacate the premises within 30 days or face forced eviction.

A Symptom of a Larger Crisis

While dramatic, the Callao Sport case is far from isolated. Tenerife — like much of the Canary Islands — has been grappling with two parallel forces:

1. An intense tourism boom

Tourism accounts for more than 30% of the Canary Islands’ GDP, with Tenerife attracting millions of visitors annually. Hotel occupancy frequently approaches capacity during peak seasons, and demand for short-term rentals continues to soar. For property owners and investors, tourism presents more profitable returns than long-term residential renting.

2. A worsening housing shortage

As homes are converted into vacation rentals and investment properties sit idle awaiting refurbishment, locals face mounting barriers to finding affordable housing. Younger residents, service-sector workers, and single-income families have been particularly impacted, with some resorting to overcrowded flats, temporary accommodation, or informal settlements.

The convergence of these issues has encouraged opportunistic squatting in abandoned or under-maintained buildings — hotels, apartments, and former tourist complexes included.

Community Backlash and Anti-Tourism Tension

Tenerife has seen growing protests over the island’s perceived over-reliance on tourism. Demonstrations in Santa Cruz, Puerto de la Cruz, and the southern tourist zones have drawn thousands of residents, calling attention to what they describe as an unsustainable system that enriches investors while pricing locals out.

Slogans such as “The islands are not for sale” and “Tourism has limits” have become increasingly common, reflecting a broader frustration that has been building for years.

At the same time, hoteliers and tourism associations warn that squatting incidents damage the island’s image, threaten investment, and complicate efforts to maintain safe, attractive resort areas.

Government Response

In response to mounting pressure, Canary Islands officials have announced or proposed a series of measures:

Tighter regulation of holiday rentals , with possible caps on tourist-use licences in saturated areas.

, with possible caps on tourist-use licences in saturated areas. New enforcement tools targeting illegal occupancy, including faster eviction processes for hotels and non-residential properties.

targeting illegal occupancy, including faster eviction processes for hotels and non-residential properties. Programmes that incentivize landlords to offer long-term rental contracts to residents rather than temporary tourist lets.

temporary tourist lets. Housing initiatives for tourism-sector workers, as seen in recent pilot projects on Gran Canaria and Tenerife.

The regional government acknowledges that the current model has reached “a point of structural imbalance,” though attempts to reform tourism policy often face pushback from businesses reliant on visitor spending.

Impact on Travelers

For most visitors, day-to-day tourism remains unaffected. However, officials caution against booking accommodation in properties that appear closed, recently renovated, or unusually priced. The squatting cases highlight the risk of outdated listings on third-party platforms and the importance of verifying that a hotel or rental is legally operating.

Industry groups emphasize that Tenerife remains one of Europe’s safest and most visited destinations — but say the island must modernize its property and tourism frameworks to prevent similar crises in the future.

A Debate That Will Shape Tenerife’s Future

The Callao Sport Hotel saga has intensified a broader debate about how Tenerife should balance economic growth, local well-being, and sustainable development.

Supporters of reform argue that tourism must be restructured to protect residents, preserve natural resources, and ensure long-term viability. Others maintain that tourism is the lifeblood of the islands and warn that excessive restrictions could threaten jobs and investment.

As the eviction deadline approaches, the abandoned hotel stands as a stark reminder of the contradictions at the heart of Tenerife’s success: prosperity built on the promise of tourism, but increasingly undermined by the social pressures that accompany it.

The island now faces a critical question — not just how to respond to the squatting crisis, but how to chart a future in which tourism, housing, and community needs can coexist without tearing at the fabric of island life.