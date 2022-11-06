A Proud Jamaica Minister Bartlett Congratulates Sandals CEO Dr. Adam Stewart

amaica Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett has showered commendations on the Executive Chairman of Sandals Resorts International (SRI), Adam Stewart, on the latest honor bestowed upon him by the University of the West Indies (UWI), Mona.

The Sandals Resorts Chairman was conferred with a Doctor of Laws, Honoris Causa, for his work as an entrepreneur and philanthropist at yesterday’s UWI, Mona graduation ceremony.

Minister Bartlett, who sent his commendations to Dr. Stewart from London where he has gone to participate in the annual World Travel Market (WTM,) said, “I could not let such an important event pass without expressing how profoundly pleased I am for Dr. Adam Stewart and offer my congratulations to this young champion of Caribbean Tourism.”

Minister Bartlett said Dr. Stewart and Sandals “have played a pivotal role in enhancing hotel development and tourism growth in Jamaica, his homeland, and throughout the Caribbean. Not only has he so ably carried the mantle passed on by his late father, Hon. Gordon ‘Butch’ Stewart, but he has been taking the leading hotel chain in the Caribbean to even greater heights.”

Mr. Bartlett noted that Dr. Stewart had brought to bear on Sandals a level of innovation that has made it stand out not just in the Caribbean but internationally in the world of tourism.

Dr. Stewart serves as Chairman of the Tourism Linkages Council of the Tourism Enhancement Fund, a public body of the Ministry of Tourism, a major driver of the local industry, and Minister Bartlett has pointed to “the yeoman’s service he has been giving in that capacity as a shining example of the outstanding benefits that can accrue to the country through public-private sector partnerships.”

