A Proud Day for Prof Lloyd Waller and Global Tourism Resilience

On a momentous occasion, Professor Lloyd Waller has been awarded the Order of Distinction (Commander), one of Jamaica’s highest honors.

Professor Lloyd Waller is also known by many as the man behind Tourism Resilience. He is from the Caribbean Island State of Jamaica and is now the first person in the world to have received a significant award for global tourism resilience.

Jamaicans understand tourism. Tourism is the most important industry in that nation. Jamaica has always been a little different from other Caribbean countries. This is not only because of its world-famous Raegge music and being the home of Sandals Resort. It’s because hospitality and tourism are in everyone’s genes – and with it comes a sense of dealing with the unexpected, in other words – resilience.

This prestigious recognition Professor Waller received today is the fact that resilience in tourism is about leadership and about thinking globally.

Jamaica today is celebrating Prof. Waller’s outstanding contributions to tourism resilience and governance.

Who is Professor Lloyd Waller?

Professor Waller, a renowned expert in Tourism Resilience as well as Digital Transformation Policy and Governance, serves as the Executive Director of the Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre (GTRCMC), an organization founded by the Hon. Minister of Tourism for Jamaica, Edmund Bartlett.

GTRCMC was founded to help destinations prepare for, manage, and recover from a crisis.

Professor Waller is also the Senior Advisor for Hon Edmund Bartlett.

Before his current role, Professor Waller worked with the United Nations Development Programme, where he honed his skills in development management and assistance, as well as resource mobilization.

His areas of expertise encompass digital transformation, tourism resilience, governance, development management, advanced research methods, and data analytics.

A Career Dedicated to Transformation

Over the past two decades, Professor Waller has undertaken numerous national, regional, and cross-national research projects and consultancies. His work has played a pivotal role in transforming the global tourism ecosystem. He co-edited the first edited book on Tourism Resilience with the founder of the GTRCMC, Minister Bartlett, and has published over 100 books.

A Well-Deserved Recognition

The Order of Distinction, Commander Class, is a fitting tribute to Professor Waller’s dedication and achievements. His innovative thinking and relentless pursuit of excellence have made a lasting impact on tourism resilience and governance, both in Jamaica and globally.

A proud minister Bartlett told eTurboNews today: “Professor Waller’s work has been instrumental in positioning Jamaica as a leader in tourism resilience. His insights and leadership have been invaluable to our nation and the global community.”

Professor Lloyd Waller’s receipt of the Order of Distinction, Commander Class, is a testament to his exceptional contributions to the field of tourism resilience.

His work continues to inspire and guide the industry, reflecting a commitment to innovation, resilience, and governance that resonates far beyond Jamaica’s shores.

The award is not just a recognition of his individual achievements but a celebration of the positive change he has fostered in the world of tourism.