In a plane crash in Kenya operated by Mombasa Air Safari, 11 people, mostly tourists from Europe, were killed this morning.

The airline was formed in 1974 and operated under Air Operator Certificate No. 16 issued by the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority. KCAA exercises oversight with an annual audit.

The airline explains: Our pilots are instrument-rated and undergo annual refresher training. Highly trained engineers inspect our aircraft to ensure our passengers enjoy consistently smooth and safe flights.

MAS is one of Kenya’s oldest established airlines. We have a long history of operating small and medium-sized turboprop aircraft throughout East Africa and the Indian Ocean Islands. Our directors have served on the Moi Airport Airline Operator’s Committee‚ the Kenya Coast Tourist Association‚ the Kenya Tourism Federation, and the Kenya Tourist Board.

MAS management comprises a Managing Director‚ Head of Operations‚ Commercial Manager‚ Accountable Manager‚ Chief Pilot‚ Head of Safety‚ Head of Quality, and Head of Base Maintenance. All work full-time in commercial aviation with extensive experience.

MAS is a member of the Kenya Association of Air Operators and the Kenya Association of Tour Operators.

A Mombasa Air Safari Cessna Caravan flying from Diani (Kwale County) to Kichwa Tembo airstrip in the Maasai Mara crashed in hilly, forested terrain in Kwale. There were no survivors.

The airline and authorities say 11 people were on board: eight Hungarian tourists, two German tourists, and the Kenyan pilot. Early counts varied (some outlets reported 12), but officials revised the number to 11.

Timing has been reported inconsistently: initial statements cited around 05:30 local, while later an official put it at 08:35; investigators are working to pin this down. Poor weather (rain/mist) was noted, but the cause remains under investigation.