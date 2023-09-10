A New Leadership at the Caribbean Tourism Organization Sets Trends

During a press briefing in the Cayman Islands on Friday, Dona Regis-Prosper, Secretary-General and CEO of the Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO), outlined her preliminary strategies for guiding the intergovernmental organization responsible for tourism development across 25 Caribbean nations and territories. She addressed a diverse audience of local, regional, and international media.

Regis-Prosper, a native of St. Lucia, was accompanied by Kenneth Bryan, who serves as Chairman of the CTO’s Council of Ministers and Commissioners of Tourism, as well as Minister of Tourism & Ports for the Cayman Islands. Rosa Harris, Chairman of the CTO’s Board of Directors and Director of Tourism for the Cayman Islands, also joined them.

Acknowledging the strategic, multidimensional nature of the CEO’s responsibilities, Minister Bryan lauded Regis-Prosper for her “wealth of experience, a passion for tourism, and a commitment to the Caribbean that aligns perfectly with our organization’s vision”.

During her speech, Regis-Prosper emphasized the importance of sustainable tourism practices and the need for collaboration among Caribbean nations.

She highlighted the potential for digital marketing and technology advancements to enhance the region’s tourism offerings.

The Secretary-General also discussed the CTO’s plans to prioritize destination resilience and recovery in the face of natural disasters and global challenges. Minister Bryan expressed confidence in Regis-Prosper’s leadership and stated that her strategic vision would drive the Caribbean’s tourism industry forward, benefiting both local economies and international travelers.

Regis-Prosper has held prominent leadership roles in the public and private sectors within the Caribbean region. “Her qualified understanding of the challenges and opportunities we face positions her as an ideal leader to guide the organization into a prosperous future,” said Minister Bryan.

Regis-Prosper, in their capacity as Secretary-General, will assume responsibility for guiding the CTO team strategically, fostering collaboration with over twenty-five member countries and territories, and closely engaging with partners and stakeholders to propel the organization’s mission forward.

Director Harris highlighted that Regis-Prosper’s responsibilities encompass not only reimagining and revitalizing the organization but also addressing various critical challenges confronting the tourism sector in the Caribbean. These challenges include advocating for industry interests, conducting research, enhancing airlift capacity, promoting sustainability, and strengthening resilience.

During the past week, Regis-Prosper was introduced to the focus areas that the organization’s members and partners have indicated are most important to them, including delivering membership benefits and value; generating greater tourism linkages between the industry and other economic sectors nationally, regionally, and globally; promoting multi-destination tourism as a collaborative strategy; climate change; crisis management; establishing tourism standards to ensure the region’s continued competitiveness and attractiveness; human resources capital and workforce management; and the promotion of the Caribbean’s diverse heritage and culture.

“I am deeply honored to step into the role of Secretary-General of the CTO. The Caribbean is a dynamic region with immense tourism potential. With the support of my Chairmanship and the CTO team, I am confident that we will implement the best strategy for leveraging our Caribbean brand for the benefit and greater good of the people of the Caribbean region,” stated Regis-Prosper, who added that she is committed to “collaborating closely with all our members” to grow the region’s tourism industry.

“My first order of business has been and will continue to be listening in the coming months. I intend to learn and be informed as much as possible about the challenges faced by each member and to develop workable solutions that will be beneficial nationally and regionally,” she assured.

The new Secretary-General and her team are preparing for the returning of the State of the Tourism Industry Conference (SOTIC), for the presentation and exploration of the major issues impacting the development of the sector in the region, which will be held in the Turks and Caicos Islands, October 9-13, 2023.

The Secretary-General and her team preparing for the State of the Tourism Industry Conference (SOTIC)

Conference to address major issues impacting regional tourism development

Conference dates: October 9-13, 2023

Location: Turks and Caicos Islands

SOTIC will serve as a platform for the presentation and exploration of these critical issues, bringing together industry leaders, government officials, and stakeholders from across the region. The conference aims to facilitate discussions and collaborations that will contribute to the sustainable growth and resilience of the tourism sector in the Caribbean.

As the Secretary-General and her team prepare for this significant event, they are focused on ensuring a comprehensive agenda that covers topics such as climate change, digital transformation, community empowerment, and destination marketing strategies. With the conference dates set for October 9-13, 2023, in the picturesque Turks and Caicos Islands, SOTIC promises to be a pivotal event in shaping the future of tourism in the region.

Prior to the appointment of Regis-Prosper, Neil Walters, CTO’s Director of Finance and Resource Management, had been filling the position of Acting Secretary-General and CEO since 2019.