A new Jamaican Texas Love Story with Tourism Minister Bartlett is on

American Airlines flight AA3369 today arrived about one hour late on its first nonstop flight from Austin, Texas to Montego Bay, Jamaica today, June 4, 2022.

This didn’t stop one of the most famous and busiest ministers of tourism in the world, the Hon. Edmund Bartlett, minister of tourism for Jamaica to personally be at the gate at MBJ to shake hands with every single passenger on this new American Airlines flight.

Jamaica has been putting out the red carpet for visitors from around the globe after COVID.

Not only did Bartlett express his true Jamaica love story with visitors from Austin, but Jacqueline Yaft, Chief Executive Officer for the airport of Autin, Texas was excited. She said:

“AUS is committed to connecting Austin to the world and this brand new destination helps further our promise to do so. We know that the local demand for air travel is as strong as it has ever been and we are grateful for our partners at American Airlines for continuing to invest in our community by launching more destinations and more nonstop flights.”



“Flights depart from Austin year-round on Saturdays on an Embraer 175 aircraft. After arriving in Montego Bay, travelers will enjoy one of the premier vacation destinations in the Caribbean,” Yaft explained.

“American Airlines is the largest commercial passenger airline flying into Jamaica, so this new route serves to continue growing our valued partnership,” said the Hon. Edmund Bartlett, Minister of Tourism, Jamaica. “The new non-stop flight from Austin complements the carrier’s existing service out of Dallas Fort Worth and provides more access to Jamaica from this important U.S. state to support our booming travel recovery.”

Francine Carter Henry, Tour Operator and Airlines Manager, Jamaica Tourist Board, added, “We are looking forward to seeing more visitors arrive in Montego Bay with these new flights, which offer yet another convenient option for travelers to get to our island this summer.”



Nonstop service to Montego Bay marks American Airlines’ eighth international route from AUS, adding to the more than 40 nonstop destinations for Austin travelers offered by the airline. Also, Hawaiian Airlines recently added nonstop service from Austin to the Aloha State.



“We’re proud to launch new nonstop service from Austin to Montego Bay, offering customers another tropical destination for their travel plans,” said Brian Znotins, American Airlines Vice President of Network Planning. “We’re eager to continue building on our record growth in Austin and look forward to connecting customers with the splendors of Jamaica and beyond.”

Austin visitors in July could be part of upcoming Jamaica’s Reggae Sumfest to the island in July, ready for everyone from Texas to switch from Country Western to Reggae when in Jamaica.