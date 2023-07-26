A new GM and Artist: Bre Smith of The Georgian in Santa Monica

The Georgian on Santa Monica Pier in Los Angeles, California appointed Bre Smith as their new General Manager.

The new role follows the restoration and re-opening of the hotel in April 2023.

Bre joined the 84-room property with over 15 years of experience in hospitality and management, with a special focus on art, creativity, and service. Her exceptional contributions have proven pivotal in the successful realization of eight hotel openings, ranging from their conception to launch.

In addition to her extensive industry background, Smith is a gifted, self-taught painter with a number of exhibitions under her belt. Her artistic sensibilities seamlessly interweave with her role as a hospitality executive, manifesting in the creation of unforgettable experiences for discerning guests.

She is also an artist. Her work can be viewed at Teterboro Airport, NYC, and at hotels such as the Ritz-Carlton, Loews Santa Monica, and recently The Renwick, New York City.