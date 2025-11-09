Not only is the global public sector in the Tourism sector ready for a new era in tourism, following the UNWTO’s confirmation of Shaikha Al Nowais as its new Secretary General. Dr. Walter Mzembi, a former candidate for the UNWTO post of Secretary General and one of the most well-liked personalities in the tourism industry, is awaiting a life-or-death miracle where Shaikha Al Nowais can play a lifesaving role.

Shaikha Al Nowais from the United Arab Emirates was officially confirmed today as the new Secretary-General of UN Tourism, marking what many in the global travel industry are calling the beginning of a new chapter for international tourism cooperation.

In her first address following confirmation at the UN Tourism General Assembly, Al Nowais said:

A Triumph for all of us

“This is a triumph for all of us. It is a shared moment that reflects our collective vision for a stronger, more connected, and more compassionate tourism world. Together, we represent the hopes of millions whose lives are touched by this sector. Together, we carry the belief that tourism, at its best, can uplift nations and unite humanity.”

Her words were met with widespread applause from delegates representing more than 150 countries.

A Call for Justice

Among the first to congratulate the new Secretary-General was Juergen Steinmetz, Chairman of the World Tourism Network (WTN) and publisher of eTurboNews, who praised Al Nowais’s appointment as “a true sense of hope and change for UN Tourism and a new day for the world travel and tourism industry.”

However, Steinmetz also issued what he described as a “life and death request” to the new UN Tourism chief: to use her diplomatic influence to help secure the release of Dr. Walter Mzembi, Zimbabwe’s former Minister of Tourism and a respected former candidate for the UNWTO Secretary-General post.

Mzembi has been detained without trial or charges in Zimbabwe since June 2025, following his return to the country at the invitation of President Emmerson Mnangagwa. Reports indicate that Mzembi, who is also battling cancer, has been held in a prison hospital.

A Former UNWTO Candidate and Reform Advocate

Steinmetz recalled his close work with Mzembi during the 2017 UNWTO election, when the Zimbabwean leader ran against the outgoing Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili.

“Eight years ago, I consulted Dr. Walter Mzembi, the African candidate for Secretary-General from Zimbabwe, during his campaign,” said Steinmetz. “Mzembi lost the second round due to what he called irregularities in the UNWTO voting system. He was promised that he would later be tasked with cleaning up the voting rules — something that never happened.”

CNN Task Group

During his tenure as Minister of Tourism, Mzembi co-hosted the landmark 2013 UNWTO General Assembly in Zambia and Zimbabwe, widely regarded as one of the organization’s most successful gatherings. With the support of then-Secretary-General Dr. Taleb Rifai, the CNN Task Force —a collaboration between eTurboNews, UNWTO, IATA, CLIA, and CNN —was established to promote emerging travel destinations worldwide.

UNWTO Task Force against Exploitation of Children

The UNWTO Task Force against the Exploitation of Children through Tourism, where Steinmetz represented the global media, was later disbanded by Pololikashvili after he assumed office in 2018. At that time, Steinmetz himself was declared persona non grata by the UNWTO. Steinmetz hopes this task force can be reinstated.

A New Era for World Tourism

Steinmetz emphasized that Mzembi’s current imprisonment raises deep concerns within the global tourism community.

“Dr. Mzembi remains one of the most experienced and respected leaders in international tourism. His unjust detention not only endangers his life but also symbolizes the need for moral leadership and transparency within UN Tourism,” he said.

He added that the World Tourism Network, which represents over 33,000 small and medium-sized enterprises in 133 countries, stands ready to work closely with the UN Tourism and the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC).

UNWTO, WTTC & WTN

“We hope to finally establish a genuine dialogue and cooperation between UN Tourism and WTTC,” Steinmetz said. “Together, we can make a real difference for future generations of this industry.”

As Shaikha Al Nowais assumes office, the tourism world watches closely — not only for her leadership in strengthening global cooperation but also for how she responds to a growing call for justice, reform, and compassion within the very system she now leads