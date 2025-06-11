A Jamaica Love Story Between Sandals Resorts and Marriott

When two competing hotel giants come together in Jamaica, it becomes one love. Notably, the Sandals CEO is also managing two AC Marriott hotel properties on his home island nation, known for its reggae music, beautiful beaches, and a reputation for rum, fun, and luxury all-inclusive resorts.

Current premium viewers: 3

Since 1981, Sandals Resorts International has been a leader in the Caribbean all-inclusive industry, starting as a family-owned business. Founded by, founded by Jamaican-born entrepreneur, late Gordon “Butch” Stewart in 1981 and now run by his son Adam Stewart,

The Marriott hotel chain began when the Hot Shoppes, Inc. restaurant company decided to diversify into hotels. Its first hotel, the Marriott Motor Hotel, opened in 1957 in Virginia, adjacent to The Pentagon and Washington National Airport, by Mr. Marriott.

Sandals Resorts are considered a giant in Jamaica, with branches in other Caribbean countries. They are an undisputed leader in Jamaica, the Heartbeat of the World, with hotels across the Caribbean, including the Bahamas, Saint Lucia, Grenada, Barbados, Antigua, Curaçao, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, and Turks & Caicos.

Today, Marriott International is the largest hotel company in the world by the number of available rooms. It has 36 brands with 9,361 properties containing 1,706,331 rooms in 144 countries and territories. Of these 9,361 properties, 1,981 are managed but not owned by Marriott, 7,192 are owned and managed by independent hospitality companies under franchise agreements with Marriott, and 51 are both owned and managed by Marriott.

The heartbeat of the world, the Island Nation of Jamaica, now features an AC Marriott, with a second hotel just announced under the leadership of Adam Stewart, Executive Chairman of Sandals Resorts International.

Sandals Executive Chairman Adam Stewart had signed a significant franchise agreement with AC Marriott to develop a new European Plan (EP) hotel in Montego Bay, St. James, marking a significant expansion of the brand and the first AC Hotel of its kind in Jamaica’s tourism capital.

Sandals® Resorts: Made Of Caribbean [Official Website] The Caribbean is more than a place—it’s a state of mind. We’ve got endless ways to open your senses to the Caribbean’s natural wonders.

Marriott and Sandals have a history.

Now, Marriott and Sandals Resorts have a significant history together, including a notable partnership that brought the AC Hotels by Marriott brand to the Caribbean. This collaboration involved Sandals Resorts International managing the AC Hotel in Kingston, Jamaica. While they are now competitors in the all-inclusive space, they have also worked together on projects like this.

The AC Hotel in Kingston

The AC Hotel in Kingston was designed to integrate with the local community, including local art, furnishings, and a collaboration with Island Routes Caribbean Adventures. Marriott benefited from the partnership by expanding its presence in the Caribbean and Latin America and by showcasing the AC Hotels brand in the region.

Adam Stewart says:

Six years ago, we opened the doors to the AC Hotel Kingston, reimagining business travel in the heart of our capital. Today, I’m proud to announce the next chapter: AC Marriott Montego Bay is set to open in 2027.

Just half a mile from Sangster International Airport with panoramic views of the Caribbean Sea, this 165-room lifestyle hotel will be the first EP hotel of its kind on the Hip Strip. With a sleek and contemporary design inspired by our Caribbean reefs, every room will face the sea, and the rooftop will feature a Sky Terrace Bar, offering guests the unbeatable Mobay breeze and stunning sunset views.

We’re taking it to the next level, just as we did in Kingston. However, more than that, this project is about urban revitalization and fostering local partnerships in food, culture, and events. Ones that elevate lifestyle, celebrate local culture, and open the door to a new way of experiencing Montego Bay.

Adam Stewart joins WTTC Executive Committee

“Sandals is my Home said Adam Stewart

Before Adam took over Sandals resorts, he told eTN publisher Juergen Steinmetz: “I was born at Sandals, this is my home.”

“Adam is the embodiment of the modern renaissance man, leading the charge in the Caribbean in the innovation and creativity critical to achieving high levels of growth. He is the type of acumen and agility that The UWI prides itself on honing to meet the needs of our burgeoning region.“ – Sir Hilary Beckles, Vice-Chancellor of the University of the West Indies.

Adam Stewart is the dynamic Executive Chairman of the world-leading superbrand, Sandals Resorts International, Island Routes, and The ATL Group, Jamaica’s longest-standing automotive and commercial and domestic appliance distributors, and the largest private sector group in the Caribbean.

Before becoming Executive Chairman of SRI, Stewart spent more than a decade as Deputy Chairman and CEO of the organization, leading the brand’s transition to its now-Luxury Included signature and overseeing a period of significant expansion. His efforts have been recognized by numerous hospitality industry awards, including being named the 2015 Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association Hotelier of the Year.

Deeply committed to the region, Stewart is the founder and President of the Sandals Foundation, the 501 (c) (3) nonprofit organization aimed at making a difference in the Caribbean communities where Sandals Resorts operate. One hundred percent of the funds contributed by the public to the Sandals Foundation go directly to programs benefiting the Caribbean.

For his outstanding contribution to tourism and the hotel industry, Stewart received the Order of Distinction (Commander Class) in 2016 and, later that year, was named the Caribbean American Mover and Shaker – Humanitarian of the Year by the Caribbean Media Network. In 2017, the Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) honoured Stewart with the Jerry Award for outstanding contributions to Caribbean development. Under his leadership in 2020, SRI responded to the Jamaican Government’s call for COVID-19 relief, handing over Sandals Carlyle Resort free of charge for 18 months and donating JA$30M for the purchase of care packages.

Stewart sits on the Board of Directors of Wysinco Group Limited and is a member of the Executive Committee of the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC). A graduate and active alumnus of The Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management at Florida International University (FIU) in Miami, Stewart recently orchestrated a partnership between FIU and The UWI, signing an MOU to work together to establish The Gordon “Butch” Stewart International School of Hospitality and Tourism in honor of Stewart’s father and SRI founder, Gordon “Butch” Stewart.