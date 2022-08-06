A fully packed Dortmund Stadium in Germany locked down

Leaving your car engine running when parked is not only bad for the environment, costs gas, but it can also hijack 81,365 people.

A suspicious vehicle in front of a fully packed stadium in the German city of Dortmund caused a scare for 81,365 spectators.

Westfalenstadion is a football stadium in Dortmund, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany, which is the home of Borussia Dortmund. Officially called Signal Iduna Park for sponsorship reasons and BVB Stadion Dortmund in UEFA competitions, the name derives from the former Prussian province of Westphalia.

Borussia Dortmund was meeting Bayer Leverkusen in a 1:0 match, and after the 90-minute game, fans were not allowed to leave the stadium.

Ballspielverein Borussia 09 e. V. Dortmund, commonly known as Borussia Dortmund, BVB, or simply Dortmund, is a top German professional sports club based in Dortmund, North Rhine-Westphalia.

Bayer 04 Leverkusen Fußball GmbH, also known as Bayer 04 Leverkusen, Bayer Leverkusen, or simply Leverkusen, is a professional football club based in Leverkusen in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia.

Both clubs compete in the Bundesliga, the top tier of German football.

A parked vehicle became suspicious because the engines were running.

Thirty minutes after the end of the game, fans were warned to follow the instructions of the police and to stay calm when slowly leaving the stadium.

A little later, an announcement confirmed the car had a technical defect, and there was never any danger.