A clear view when comparing hotels

The great impact of images: When making the right choice of hotel for a holiday, the right content plays an enormous role. The Berlin-based travel tech company traffics has integrated the content of GIATA DRIVE into its systems with its latest release, thus supplementing the tour operator content in CosmoNaut, for example. This gives consumers access to significantly more photos and information originating directly from the hotelier.

