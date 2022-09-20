Click here to show YOUR banners on this page and only pay for success

Germany Hotels & Resorts Quick News

A clear view when comparing hotels

36 mins ago
by editor
Add Comment
3 min read

The great impact of images: When making the right choice of hotel for a holiday, the right content plays an enormous role. The Berlin-based travel tech company traffics has integrated the content of GIATA DRIVE into its systems with its latest release, thus supplementing the tour operator content in CosmoNaut, for example. This gives consumers access to significantly more photos and information originating directly from the hotelier.

Share this Article
PrintCopyLinkedInTelegramVKMessengerWhatsAppSMSRedditFlipboardPinterestTumblrXing
No tags for this post.

You may also like

About the author

editor

Editor in chief for eTurboNew is Linda Hohnholz. She is based in the eTN HQ in Honolulu, Hawaii.

View all posts
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummly