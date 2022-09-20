A clear view when comparing hotels

The great impact of images: When making the right choice of hotel for a holiday, the right content plays an enormous role. The Berlin-based travel tech company traffics has integrated the content of GIATA DRIVE into its systems with its latest release, thus supplementing the tour operator content in CosmoNaut, for example. This gives consumers access to significantly more photos and information originating directly from the hotelier.No tags for this post.
Click here to show YOUR banners on this page and only pay for success
You may also like
“TRAVEL LIKE MEMO” to Mexico City with...
Le Méridien Hotels & Resorts: brings Glamor Back...
Songtsam Linka Retreat Lhasa: Virtuoso Preferred...
New LCC air service from LA to Oslo
Dining Out Savings in Greater Fort Lauderdale
Virgin Australia and Qatar Airways hold launch event...
Good news for tourism in the Democratic Republic of...
La Fortuna made Andrey Gomez leave Panama for Costa...
New way to explore cities
US states with the most hidden travel gems
The Moon Festival, is celebrated by millions of people
Fine-dining adventure via jungle rail
Unique perks of the sweet suite life
Topping Off ceremony held for Loews Arlington Hotel
The Exhibition: 100-year of Walt Disney Company
American Hotel & Lodging Association announces...
Travel and tourism responsible for beefing up PR firm
Registration opens for World Travel Market London 2022
Wagstaff promotes key team members
Iconic NYC holiday market comes to Miami
Celebrating Day of Stari Grad in Croatia
Stand out when you travel
Be Aware of Travel Scams
Tourists no longer concerned about COVID-19 |...
Hawaii Tourism Authority announces new Board members
General Manager of new Porter House Hotel Sydney–...
World’s most and least expensive tourist...
Wynn Resorts to remain a casino in Macau
Star Alliance lets you fly the train in Germany
The St. Regis San Francisco Unveils Champagne Sabrage...
About the author
editor
Editor in chief for eTurboNew is Linda Hohnholz. She is based in the eTN HQ in Honolulu, Hawaii.
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments