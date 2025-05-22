A Celebration of Seychelles on the Global Stage

“The FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup 2025 was not only a monumental achievement for our country but for the African continent.”

Weeks may have passed since the final whistle blew at the Paradise Arena but the vibrant rhythm of Boom Se Se, Seychelles’ official tournament theme song performed by local artists Elijah and Taniah, continues to echo across the islands. More than just a catchy tune, the song has become a symbol of national pride, unity, and an unforgettable chapter in the country’s history.

As the first African island nation to host this prestigious event, Seychelles captured the world’s attention — not only with its turquoise beaches and warm hospitality, but also with its ability to infuse international sport with rich Creole culture. This achievement shines a spotlight, not just on the nation, but on the entire continent. From May 1st to 11th, the Paradise Arena in Roche- Caiman transformed into the beating heart of global beach soccer, welcoming 16 national teams from six continents.

But it wasn’t just the matches that made an impact. Throughout the tournament, the Paradise Arena turned into a lively showcase of Creole culture. Local food stalls filled the fan zone with mouth-watering scents, offering traditional snacks and meals that gave visitors a real taste of Seychelles.

Visitors enjoyed the islands’ favorites like banana, cassava, and sweet potato chips, along with popsey — refreshing popsicles made from fresh tropical fruits. These simple yet delicious treats captured the true essence of Seychelles: fresh, authentic, and proudly local.

Everywhere you turned, there was something uniquely Seychellois to discover — from the food to the music. Each evening after the matches, local artists took to the stage, adding rhythm and soul to the tournament atmosphere. It was a powerful reminder that Seychelles isn’t just a place to visit, but a place that knows how to welcome the world and leave a lasting impression.

Reflecting on the success of the event, Mrs. Bernadette Willemin Director General for Destination Marketing at Tourism Seychelles, praised the hard work and commitment of the organizing team. She emphasized their crucial role in making the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Seychelles 2025 a reality, noting that many months of planning went into ensuring everything ran smoothly— from logistics to creating an exciting and authentic atmosphere that celebrated Seychelles’ rich Creole culture.

“This tournament was a proud moment for Seychelles and a testament to what we can achieve as a small island nation on a global stage.”

Mrs. Willemin added: “The organizing teams worked tirelessly for months to ensure everything ran smoothly, from logistics to creating an experience that celebrated our vibrant Creole culture. But what truly brought the event to life was the incredible engagement of our population. Their enthusiasm, pride, and warm spirit showed the world the true essence of Seychelles”

Tourism Seychelles ran a beautifully decorated stand that brought to life what makes Seychelles special — its people, culture, and values. The stall was full of color, energy, and warmth, giving visitors an authentic feel of the islands.

The team greeted guests with warmth and enthusiasm, sharing insights about Seychelles as a travel destination and making every visitor feel welcome and at home. They created a welcoming space where people could learn about the islands’ natural beauty, tourist attractions, and culture.

One of the most popular features of the stall was the live cultural demonstrations. Skilled artisans showed how to weave traditional baskets and make fish traps, giving visitors a chance to see and understand treasured Seychellois traditions. These demonstrations celebrated the islands’ strong connection to nature and sustainable ways of living.

To get visitors involved, the team also set up a “voting wall” where fans could share their favorite experiences, pick their favorite local foods, or express what they loved most about Seychelles. The activity not only brought smiles and conversations, but also valuable insights into what resonated most with visitors.

In the end, the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup 2025 didn’t just bring the world to Seychelles — it brought Seychelles to the world. The country didn’t simply host a tournament; it opened its heart, celebrated its identity, and sent a clear message to the global community: Seychelles is more than a tropical paradise — it is a nation where ambition, hospitality, and cultural pride shine brightly on the world stage.

