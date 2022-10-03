A bright future for African Tourism and World Travel opened today

Today’s African Tourism Board and World Tourism Network announcement is a new milestone for global tourism partnerships.

Tourism is peace, is fun, and is big business in the 128 member countries of the World Tourism Network and the African Tourism Board.

As the Tourism industry is reaching its turning point towards its eminent recovery, the World Tourism Network and African Tourism Board agreed to cement their collaboration in closing

synergies in line with objectives in support of joining forces whenever possible for the good of sustainable growth of the sector.

The U.S. Headquartered World Tourism Network is the voice of small and medium-sized travel and tourism businesses, with members in 128 countries.

Juergen Steinmetz, WTN Chairman

The Eswatini Headquartered African Tourism Board (ATB) promotes Africa as a worldwide destination and brings the Continent to the global stage of in-demand tourist destinations.

In a virtual meeting today between the two leaders of WTN and ATB, the African Tourism Board Executive Chairman Cuthbert Ncube recognized the work of Juergen Steinmetz, founder and Chairman of the World Tourism Network and the brainchild behind the African Tourism Board’s first establishment and launch.

Juergen Steinmetz equally recognized the tireless work and commitment of ATB Executive Chairman Cuthbert Ncube as the first and current head of the organization. Steinmetz praised the tireless work Ncube put into guiding the African Tourism Board to be the prime organ recognized by the private and public sectors in the African Travel and Tourism industry.

What both organizations agreed

Both organizations agreed to work together to widen the African Tourism Board’s reach beyond Africa and open the doors for WTN in Africa.

This renewed and more defined cooperation between ATB and WTN will raise the standing, opportunities, and influence of both organizations, their member destinations, and their stakeholders.

Both leaders are well aware that now is the time for many destinations to reach their full potential, the time for investments, marketing, networking, and cooperation.

The World Tourism Network and the African Tourism Board are ready to become this inclusive independent, and sustainable force in the world, with a special focus on medium and small-size businesses and emerging destinations.

Cuthbert Ncube is the Executive Chairman of the African Tourism Board

World Tourism leaders are responding to this enhanced partnership between the two organizations.

I want to put the obvious reality of eXistential climate change at the front of your re-collaboration. It’s time to shift the language of marketing and promotion into line with climate resilience, GHG emission elimination, and Climate Justice. eXistential means just that.

At SUNx Malta, we stand ready to help you make Africa a leader of Climate Friendly Travel – Paris 1.5 and SDG linked. We are actively engaged in training students from virtually all African States through our Climate Friendly Travel Diploma and helping African tourism companies with free support from our Climate Friendly Travel Registry. Let’s do it for our kids and grandkids – the leaders of tomorrow.

Senegal’s Tourism Ambassador Faouzou Deme said:

Yes, indeed, we must join forces when we have the same objective, which is and remains the development of tourism in all its diversity.

Board member Dr. Walter Mzembi, former minister of Tourism for Zimbabwe, said:

This is mature tourism. Tourism is peace!

Hon. Moses Vilakati, Minister of Tourism for the Kingdom of Eswatini, the host for ATB, said:

Cooperation and complementing each other. Congratulations

Hon. Edmund Bartlett, Minister of Tourism for Jamaica, said:

“Excellent!! Happy for reunification!!”

