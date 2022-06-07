A brand new way to fly from Kazakhstan to Greece

Air Astana inaugurated services to the Greek island of Crete with a flight from its Almaty hub on 2nd June 2022. The Airbus A321LR carrying 165 passengers received a water cannon welcome salute upon arrival at the capital’s Heraklion international airport.

“Air Astana is delighted to launch services to Crete, which represents another significant step in the group’s commitment to expanding its network of flights to leisure destinations in Europe,” said Adel Dauletbek, Air Astana Marketing, and Sales Vice-President. “Passengers will enjoy Air Astana’s award-winning service in visiting this new destination.”

The Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Greece, H.E. Mr. Yerlan Baudarbek-Kozhatayev was present at the ceremony and commented, “This year is very special for cooperation between Kazakhstan and Greece as we celebrate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between our countries. The air route will create favorable conditions for the sphere of tourism and the development of cultural exchange and people-to-people cooperation, as well as contribute to the expansion of business contacts.”

Air Astana flights to Crete are operated by Airbus A321LR aircraft three times a week from Almaty.