Airlines Airport Breaking Travel News Country | Region Greece Kazakhstan Newsletter

A brand new way to fly from Kazakhstan to Greece

8 mins ago
by Juergen T Steinmetz
Add Comment
2 min read
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
Air Astana in Greece
Written by Juergen T Steinmetz

Air Astana inaugurated services to the Greek island of Crete with a flight from its  Almaty hub on 2nd June 2022. The Airbus A321LR carrying 165 passengers received a water cannon welcome salute upon arrival at the capital’s Heraklion international airport.

 “Air Astana is delighted to launch services to Crete, which represents another significant step in the group’s commitment to expanding its network of flights to leisure destinations in Europe,” said Adel Dauletbek, Air Astana Marketing, and Sales Vice-President. “Passengers will enjoy Air Astana’s award-winning service in visiting this new destination.”

The Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Greece, H.E. Mr. Yerlan Baudarbek-Kozhatayev was present at the ceremony and commented, “This year is very special for cooperation between Kazakhstan and Greece as we celebrate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between our countries. The air route will create favorable conditions for the sphere of tourism and the development of cultural exchange and people-to-people cooperation, as well as contribute to the expansion of business contacts.” 

Air Astana flights to Crete are operated by Airbus A321LR aircraft three times a week from Almaty. 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
More on:

You may also like

About the author

Juergen T Steinmetz

Juergen Thomas Steinmetz has continuously worked in the travel and tourism industry since he was a teenager in Germany (1977).
He founded eTurboNews in 1999 as the first online newsletter for the global travel tourism industry.

View all posts

Leave a Comment