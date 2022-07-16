A Bomb? SFO International Airport Terminal evacuated

At San Francisco International Airport (SFO) is dealing with a bomb threat and a suspicious package on this busy Friday travel night.

San Francisco International Airport is an international gateway to California and the United States. SFO is located 13 miles south of Downtown San Francisco. Nonstop flights from San Francisco are available throughout North America, South America, the Caribbean, Central America, Canada, Europe, the Middle, East, Asia and Australia.

The bomb threat triggered the closure of the SFO International terminal. Authorities did not want to take a chance.

International arrivals and departures have been disrupted. “Please check with your airline on the status of your flight. International Terminal is still evacuated as of 11:30 pm, Friday night.”

This was tweeted by San Francisco International Airport.

Air Train and BART transport systems are shut down and are bypassing the international terminal. There is a bus service available between the Domestic terminals.

Domestic terminals seemed to be operating normally. Garages are closed.

Many airlines already informed passengers of delays. This includes United Airlines delaying their departure to Sydney and Singapore.

Share this Article Print Email Copy LinkedIn Telegram VK Messenger WhatsApp SMS Reddit Flipboard Pinterest Tumblr Xing Share

Related News