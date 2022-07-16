Breaking Travel News Country | Region News USA

A Bomb? SFO International Airport Terminal evacuated

24 mins ago
by Juergen T Steinmetz
Add Comment
2 min read
SFO
Written by Juergen T Steinmetz

At San Francisco International Airport (SFO) is dealing with a bomb threat and a suspicious package on this busy Friday travel night.

San Francisco International Airport is an international gateway to California and the United States. SFO is located 13 miles south of Downtown San Francisco. Nonstop flights from San Francisco are available throughout North America, South America, the Caribbean, Central America, Canada, Europe, the Middle, East, Asia and Australia.

The bomb threat triggered the closure of the SFO International terminal. Authorities did not want to take a chance.

International arrivals and departures have been disrupted. “Please check with your airline on the status of your flight. International Terminal is still evacuated as of 11:30 pm, Friday night.”
This was tweeted by San Francisco International Airport.

Air Train and BART transport systems are shut down and are bypassing the international terminal. There is a bus service available between the Domestic terminals.

Domestic terminals seemed to be operating normally. Garages are closed.

Many airlines already informed passengers of delays. This includes United Airlines delaying their departure to Sydney and Singapore.

Share this Article
PrintCopyLinkedInTelegramVKMessengerWhatsAppSMSRedditFlipboardPinterestTumblrXing
More on: | | | |

Related News

You may also like

About the author

Juergen T Steinmetz

Juergen Thomas Steinmetz has continuously worked in the travel and tourism industry since he was a teenager in Germany (1977).
He founded eTurboNews in 1999 as the first online newsletter for the global travel tourism industry.

View all posts

Leave a Comment

Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummly