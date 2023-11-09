82nd Skal International World Congress Ends on Many High Notes

During this 82nd Congress, the implementation of the new governance model was witnessed, knowing the results of the voting process to form the new Executive Board for 2024.

International Skal Council

The International Skal Council held its last meeting during this Congress, on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, due to the new governance model coming into operation.

The International Skal Council has been in operation since May 1, 1958, and during the farewell dinner, the Skal International President, Juan I. Steta, presented a commemorative plaque to the President of the International Skal Council, Julie Dabaly Scott.

The goal of the International Skal Council’s initiative to raise 90,000 euros for the Florimond Volckaert Fund has been achieved with 45,000 euros from member donations and the other 45,000 euros from an anonymous donor.

Get-Together Party

The Get-Together Party was held at the Hotel Barcelo Malaga, and all participants were able to enjoy a relaxed evening, meeting friends and Skalleagues from all over the world.

During the Get-Together Party, the President, Juan I. Steta, presented a special pin to members with more than 40 years of membership.

Opening Ceremony

During the Opening Ceremony, which took place on Thursday, November 2, at the Edgar Neville Auditorium of the Malaga Provincial Council, Skal International presented the Sustainable Tourism Awards, as well as the Membership Development Awards, the Club of the Year Award, and the Presidential Recognitions and Awards.

Complete list of awards and recognitions

Membership Development Campaign Awards

Silver Awards

Net increase winner:

Joint: Skal International Boston & Skal International Hawaii

Percentage increase winner:

Skal International Kapadokya

Gold Awards

Net increase winner:

Skal International Chennai

Percentage increase winner:

Skal International Bali

Platinum Awards

Net increase winner:

Skal International Bali

Percentage increase winner:

Joint: Skal International Villahermosa & Skal International Jakarta

Club of the Year Awards

First Position

Skal International Nairobi

Second Position

Skal International Christchurch

Third Position

Skal International Wellington

Presidential Recognitions and Awards

The President of Skal International, Juan I. Steta, also presented the presidential recognitions and awards and thanked all the members who had worked so hard on the different committees during the year including a presentation of trophies to Committee Chairmen.

Transition Committee

Hülya Aslantas (Advisor)

Alfred Merse (Co-Chair)

Lavonne Wittmann (Co-Chair)

Holly Powers (Co-Chair)

Training & Education Committee

Lavonne Wittmann (Co-Chair)

Statutes & By-Laws Committee

Salih Cene (Co-Chair)

Mok Singh (Co-Chair)

Advocacy & Global Partnership Committee

Olukemi Soetan (Co-Chair)

Steve Richer (Co-Chair)

Membership Development Committee

Victoria Wales (Chair)

Technology Committee

Burcin Turkkan (Advisor)

Graham Mann (Co-Chair)

James Thurlby (Co-Chair)

Media & Public Relations Committee

Wayne Lee (Co-Chair)

Frank Legrand (Co-Chair)

Fundraising Committee

Anurag Gupta (Co-Chair)

Deniz Anapa (Co-Chair)

Skalleague of the Year

In appreciation of his service and efforts in the promotion of Skal International:

Alfred Merse

Skal International Hobart (Australia)

Rising Skal Leaders

Ashley Munn (Skal International Broome, Australia)

Dushy Jayaweera (Skal International Colombo, Sri Lanka)

Certificate of Excellence

James Thurlby (Skal International Bangkok, Thailand)

Stuart Bolwell (Skal International Bali, Indonesia)

Liz Tapawa (Skal International Nairobi, Kenya)

Nikki Giumelli (Skal International Cairns, Australia)

Armando Ballarin (Skal International Venezia, Italy)

Victoria Wales (Skal International Christchurch, New Zealand)

Skal Ambassador of the Year

Hülya Aslantas (Skal International Istanbul, Türkiye)

Skal Lifetime Achievement

Mok Singh (Skal International Los Angeles, U.S.A.)

Certificate of Appreciation

Denis Smith (Skal International Winnipeg, Canada)

Skal Order of Merit

Carlos Asensio, Buenos Aires (Argentina)

John Mavros, Orange Coast (U.S.A.)

Lavonne Wittmann, Pretoria (South Africa)

Nicolle Martin, Côte d’Azur (France)

Hubert Neubacher, Hamburg (Germany)

Angélica Angon, Bahias de Huatulco (Mexico)

Skal Corporate Order of Merit

Responsible Tourism Institute & Biosphere Tourism

Membres d’Honneur

During the Skal International Congress, these members were awarded the distinction of Membre d’Honneur:

George Booth, Skal International Perth, Australia

Dilip Borawake, Skal International Pune, India

Leighton Cameron, Skal International Christchurch, New Zealand

Partha Chatterjee, Skal International Bombay, India (Posthumously)

Abimbola Durosinmi-Etti, Skal International Lagos, Nigeria

Charles Fabian, Skal International Coimbatore, India

Frances Fausett, Skal International Darwin, Australia

Augusto Minei, Skal International Roma, Italy

Sabrina Nayudu, Skal International Chennai, India

Ganesh P, Skal International Coimbatore, India

Leonard William Pullen, Skal International Orlando, U.S.A.

Rajinder Rai, Skal International Delhi, India

Rajendra Singh Bhati, Skal International Bangalore, India

Manav Soni, Skal International Kolkata, India

Sunil V A, Skal International Bombay, India

Skal International, awarded by UNWTO for 30 years of Affiliate Membership

Skal International was awarded by the World Tourism Organization for 30 years of affiliate membership during the award ceremony that took place on October 16, 2023, in the 44th UNWTO Affiliate Members Plenary Session, during the 25th session of the UNWTO General Assembly in Samarkand, Uzbekistan. Skal International Past-President Hülya Aslantas, who attended the event and accepted the recognition on behalf of Skal International, and Mr. Ion Vilcu, Director Affiliate Members Department World Tourism Organization, presented the recognition to the President of Skal International, Juan I. Steta.

Skal International Clubs Twinning

The twinning between Skal International Christchurch and Skal International Cape Winelands also took place during the Congress. This signing seals the commitment of both clubs to strengthen relations between these two territories, generate business between friends, and enhance the ties of friendship that exist between members.

Annual General Assembly

Skal International held its Annual General Meeting on November 3, 2023, where topics of great interest for the future of the organization were discussed along with the results of the elections for the new Board of Directors of Skal International were made public. This management team of 14 members will initiate the new governance model of Skal International.

Gala Dinner

Skal International closed its 2023 World Congress in Málaga, Spain, on November 4, 2023, with a Gala Dinner held at the CSI-IDEA Building in Alhaurin de la Torre.

Next Host Cities

The dates of the next host cities for the 2024 and 2025 Congresses are: 83rd Skal International World Congress – the 2024 Congress – will be held in Izmir, Türkiye, from October 16 to 21, 2024. The 2025 Congress will be held in Cuzco, Peru, from September 25 to 30, 2025.