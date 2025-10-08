Jamaica Minister of Tourism, Honourable Edmund Bartlett, has set bold new targets for the Canadian market, aiming to welcome 600,000 Canadian visitors annually and generate US$750 million in tourism earnings by 2030. Major Airlift Expansion of 22% Signals Strong Winter Season Ahead.

This ambitious goal comes as the destination experiences a significant 22% increase in Canadian airlift capacity for the upcoming winter season.

The new KPIs were announced during the Minister’s address at the Edith Baxter Memorial Award which recognizes individuals who have made a substantial contribution towards the positive advancement of Jamaica’s tourism industry. Established in 2021 by the Jamaica Tourist Board the event pays tribute to the legacy of Canadian publishing icon Edith Baxter, co-founder, Baxter Media.

“Canada represents one of our most important and fastest-growing source markets,” said Minister Bartlett. “The substantial increase in airlift capacity this winter demonstrates the strong confidence our airline partners have in Jamaica’s appeal to Canadian travellers. We are committed to building on this momentum to achieve our 2030 vision of 600,000 Canadian visitors and three-quarters of a billion dollars in tourism revenue.”

750,000 Canadian Travelers Will Choose Jamaica

Pictured: L-R Nominees for the 2025 Edith Baxter Award, Chesand Gregory, David Betty, Dr Sylvanus Thompson, Sophia Findlay and Natasha Borota at the award ceremony in Toronto on Monday October 6, 2025.

The 22% surge in airlift capacity reflects growing demand from Canadian travellers seeking Jamaica’s world-renowned beaches, vibrant culture, warm hospitality, and year-round tropical climate. This expansion provides unprecedented accessibility for Canadians across multiple gateway cities, making Jamaica more convenient than ever for winter escapes and family vacations.

“We are ready to achieve these new targets and with the continued strengthening of our trade partnerships it will be possible,” said Donovan White, Director of Tourism.

Jamaica has consistently strengthened its position in the Canadian market through strategic partnerships, targeted marketing campaigns, and enhanced visitor experiences. The destination’s diverse tourism product, from all-inclusive resorts to boutique properties, authentic cultural experiences, and adventure tourism offerings, continues to resonate strongly with Canadian travellers.

“These targets are not merely aspirational—they are achievable,” Minister Bartlett emphasized. “With our expanded airlift, continued investment in tourism infrastructure, and Jamaica’s unmatched destination appeal, we are well-positioned to capture a larger share of Canadian outbound travel over the next five years.”

The Jamaica Tourist Board will intensify its marketing efforts in Canada, focusing on digital engagement, travel trade partnerships, and consumer-facing campaigns that showcase the island’s authentic experiences and value proposition.

“We are grateful and excited for the future of Canadian travel to Jamaica and will work to realize this increase in our margins,” said Angella Bennett, Regional Director, Canada.

Pictured: Minister of Tourism (3rd L) pauses for a photo opportunity with the 2025 Edith Baxter winner, Natasha Barota (3rd R) along with L-R, Angella Bennett, Regional Director, Canada, Jamaica Tourist Board, Donovan White, Director of Tourism, Maureen Barnes-Smith, Vice President-Sales & Marketing, Unique Vacations Canada, Dina Bartolo, VP Product, Air Canada Vacations, Wendy Baxter-McClung, Executive VP Baxter Media and her Husband David McClung.

Currently, Jamaica has welcomed four hundred and eighty-five thousand visitors (485,000) to its shores. This is fifteen thousand (15,000) less than the five hundred thousand (500,000) target set for 2025.

As Jamaica welcomes the winter season with enhanced connectivity, the tourism sector anticipates strong performance from the Canadian market, setting the foundation for sustained growth toward the 2030 targets.