Meeting and Incentive Travel Newsletter Short News Travel Technology News UAE Travel World Travel News

75,000 Gamers From Around the Globe Count on Dubai

Add Comment
38 mins ago
by Juergen T Steinmetz
1 min read
SAFETY & TOURISM click here

Dubai Esports & Games Festival (DEF) 2024 is scheduled to take place in May 2024

Launched in 2022, the annual festival aims to set and influence trends across both the global and regional gaming industries and bolster Dubai’s position as a global hub for esports and interactive tech-driven entertainment, and as a global city at the forefront of innovation.

Dubai has established itself as a thriving global hub for esports and gaming following the spectacular conclusion of the second edition of Dubai Esports and Games Festival (DEF) which drew a record-breaking attendance of over 27,000 people during the thrilling five-day event and gathered over 75,000 gamers from across the globe!

PrintLinkedInTelegramWhatsAppVKMessengerSMSRedditFlipboardPinterestTumblrXingBufferHacker NewsLineMixPocketYummlyCopy

About the author

Juergen T Steinmetz

Juergen Thomas Steinmetz has continuously worked in the travel and tourism industry since he was a teenager in Germany (1977).
He founded eTurboNews in 1999 as the first online newsletter for the global travel tourism industry.

View all posts

You may also like

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummly