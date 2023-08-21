75,000 Gamers From Around the Globe Count on Dubai

Dubai Esports & Games Festival (DEF) 2024 is scheduled to take place in May 2024

Launched in 2022, the annual festival aims to set and influence trends across both the global and regional gaming industries and bolster Dubai’s position as a global hub for esports and interactive tech-driven entertainment, and as a global city at the forefront of innovation.

Dubai has established itself as a thriving global hub for esports and gaming following the spectacular conclusion of the second edition of Dubai Esports and Games Festival (DEF) which drew a record-breaking attendance of over 27,000 people during the thrilling five-day event and gathered over 75,000 gamers from across the globe!