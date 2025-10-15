70 Million Fans Focus on Hanam, The K-Pop Mecca in Korea

The eyes of 70 million K-pop fans around the world are focused on one city: Hanam, Korea World-class influencers who are driving the K-pop dance scene are gathering in Hanam, in the Republic of Korea

From October 21st to 23rd, Hanam City will host the “2025 Global K-POP Dance Challenge in Hanam,” organized by the Hanam Cultural Foundation and featuring 20 world-class K-POP dance influencers with a combined 70 million followers. K-POP cover dance has transcended mere dance and established itself as a global cultural phenomenon. Those at the forefront of this trend will gather right in Hanam, Korea.

What makes this event special isn’t just the performances by famous influencers. K-POP cover dance is the most powerful social media content that transcends nationality and language barriers, communicating solely through the language of dance.

The participating influencers are more than just dancers; they are individuals with a powerful ripple effect, with each of their hand gestures and steps becoming a new ” challenge ” for fans around the world.

The moment their movements combine with the scenery of Hanam, the content will spontaneously spread through tens of millions of social media users, and it is expected that Hanam will be imprinted on the world as the ” new mecca of K-POP. “

Hanam’s Scenery Becomes K- Content: Dance Film Challenge

(October 21-22 for Part 1)

Ahead of the main performance, on October 21st and 22nd , the heart of Hanam will be transformed into a massive studio . The waterfront scenery of Misa Gyeongjeong Park, the tranquil nature of Dangjeong Courtyard, and the overwhelming panorama of Union Tower will become a stage for influencers.

They will produce cover dance videos that are like works of art, incorporating sharp dance lines and detailed facial expressions into Hanam’s beautiful scenery. These videos are expected to go beyond simple promotional videos and become ” hot content ” that fans around the world will rave about and share.

The World’s Greatest K-POP Dance Stage:

Dance Performance Concert (October 23) for Part 2

The ‘ Dance Performance Concert ‘ , which will mark the grand finale of the festival, will be held at the Hanam Culture and Arts Center Grand Theater at 7:30 PM on October 23rd .

Twenty influencers, including Ukraine’s ‘Ten Yujin’ (23.16 million followers) and Australia’s ‘Hannah Kaye Balanay’ (18.36 million followers), will put on a splendid dance competition. Broadcaster Christian Burgos ‘ witty hosting and special guests Lee Chan-jae and Ahn Kyung-ja’s special stages are expected to raise the festival’s excitement to a peak.

The concert, which has a total of 750 seats, sold out all tickets on the first day of ticket sales, proving its immense popularity among K-pop fans.

Hanam leaps forward as Korea’s first global performing arts center city

Hanam City and the Hanam Cultural Foundation plan to ensure that this is not a one-time event, but rather serves as an opportunity to form a sustainable global K-pop network. Through this, they plan to imprint Hanam as a “must-visit city ” among overseas K-pop fans and, in line with the future development of K-Star World, contribute to establishing Hanam City as a hub of K-culture.

하남문화재단 하남문화예술회관

Hanam’s Mayor Lee Hyeon-jae of Hanam City said:

“This ‘ Global K-POP Dance Challenge ’ is an important starting point to let the world know the successful vision of creating a K-Culture Complex. Through this event, Hanam City will prove the infinite potential of K-Culture and leap forward as Korea’s first ‘ global performing arts culture hub city ’ that people from all over the world visit.”

Meanwhile, detailed information regarding this event can be found on the Hanam Cultural Foundation website (www.hnart.or.kr).