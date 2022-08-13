Click here to show YOUR banners on this page and only pay for success

7 Eleven and Ford turn offices into virtual reality: So should you!

10 mins ago
by Juergen T Steinmetz
13 min read
Meetaverse
Written by Juergen T Steinmetz

What do you need an office for? Why would you want to visit a convention? Put on your special glasses for your perfect office to appear.

What do you need an office for? Why would you want to visit a convention? Put on your special glasses and your perfect world of virtuality will unfold in front of your eyes.

You may need glasses to experience the virtual world, but no glasses needed for a preview exclusively provided for eTurboNews readers.

A preview how your virtual reality office may look like

Anyone organizing or going to meetings, trade shows, or summits should click here to get a breathtaking preview. The future is already here and brands like 7-Eleven, Ford, and Monday are already banking on this out-of-the-box solution.

Juergen T Steinmetz

Juergen Thomas Steinmetz has continuously worked in the travel and tourism industry since he was a teenager in Germany (1977).
He founded eTurboNews in 1999 as the first online newsletter for the global travel tourism industry.

