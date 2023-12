A magnitude 7.6 earthquake hit Mindanao, Philippines on Saturday, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The quake occurred at a depth of 32.8 km.

The origin of the earthquake in Philippines was recorded at 2023-12-02 14:37:03.945 UTC.

Further information is yet to be released by the authorities.

(This is a developing story.)