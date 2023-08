A strong 6.3 magnitude quake shook the Bogota capital of Colombia as well as other cities such as Medellín and Cali.

The initial quake was followed shortly by a strong 5.7 aftershock sending people out into the streets and causing damage to buildings.

image courtesy of Alerta Mundial via X

The epicenters of both quakes were around 100 miles southeast of Bogota.

Alarms were blaring as panicked residents fled building and gathered outside.

See videos from X below.

#BREAKING #Colombia JUST IN: Virgen del Rosario de Aranzazu Church in Maracaibo roof collapsed due to the consequences of the strong earthquake that hit Colombia. pic.twitter.com/kdczu77c5S — National Independent (@NationalIndNews) August 17, 2023