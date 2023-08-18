50 full scholarships for Climate Friendly Travel Diploma

Offer of a Free Scholarship for Climate Friendly Travel Diploma for Small Island Developing States (SIDS) and other developing countries.

Together with Malta’s Ministry of Tourism and the Institute for Tourism Studies, SUNx Malta will offer 50 Free Scholarships – one for each of the 39 SIDS and 11 for other developing countries from around the world (Uganda, India, Bali, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe, Morocco, Egypt, Jordan, Costa Rica, Panama, Peru) for our 2023 online two-year Climate Friendly Travel Diploma. The course begins on 2nd October 2023.

For the 2022 Diploma, we offered 46 scholarships for LDCs and 4 for Ukraine. And these will become National SUNx Chapters to advance Climate Friendly Travel on September 27th which is World Tourism Day.

The Diploma is a world first and trains students to support Travel & Tourism companies and communities to be climate resilient and to pursue Climate Friendly Travel Growth; as well as in transforming to achieve Zero GHG emissions by 2050.

It also trains them to help to build Climate Friendly Travel Communities – preparing them for jobs in Sustainable Transport, Hospitality, Destination Management or Government Services.

You can find more details about the diploma and scholarship application link please click Climate Friendly Travel Diploma Scholarships .

The ideal candidate must be a graduate, with a commitment to a career in Travel & Tourism and have fluent English. They must be able to commit to two years of online engagement and be ready to work with us to help build Climate Friendly Travel Chapters of thoughtful Climate Response advocates in their countries.

To Apply, please click here