50 Climate Friendly Travel Chapters Launching in Malta

This is a key component of Malta’s commitment to be a global center of Climate Friendly Travel (CFT) as laid out in its 2030 Tourism Strategy. The event will witness the participation of Malta Tourism Authority (MTA), Minister for Tourism, Hon. Clayton Bartolo MP; MTA CEO Carlo Micallef; and MD Malta Tourism Observatory, Leslie Vella.

These Chapters will be led by scholarship graduates of the Climate Friendly Travel Diploma run by SUNx Malta and The Institute of Tourism Studies, Malta, which is supported by MTA and the Ministry of Tourism. They focus on the countries most affected by climate change.

The aim of the Chapters is to build a growing community of like-minded thoughtful tourism-focused, climate activists who are networked across the world’s developing countries. These climate champions will also encourage companies to join SUNx Malta’s CFT Registry where they can show their Climate Actions Plans.

To submit your name and email address click here on “Register” to join the launch event.

SUN Program

SUNx Malta – Strong Universal Network – is a support system for travel and tourism stakeholders to build Climate Resilience in line with the targets of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) and Paris Agreement through Climate Friendly Travel (CFT). It is managed by the EU-based not-for-profit Green Growth & Travelism Institute (GGTI).

There is no greater single threat to humanity than eXistential Climate Change.

The system has two core elements – Action and Education

1. ACTION is supported by The SUNx Malta Climate Friendly Travel Registry for 2050 Climate Neutral & Sustainability Ambitions. It is the Travel & Tourism entry to the UNFCCC Climate Action Portal. All companies and communities can commit, plan, and record their action programs in the Registry and receive support to achieve their green sustainability goals and clean carbon reduction targets.

2. EDUCATION includes a Climate Friendly Travel Diploma with the Institute for Tourism Studies in Malta; an Annual Maurice Strong Youth Summit and Awards; as well as a “Plan for our Kids” to train 100,000 Strong Climate Champions, across all UN States by 2030.

SUNx supports Company & Community Climate Resilience through Climate Friendly Travel – Low-carbon: SDG-linked: Paris 1.5 and works with SDG-17 Partners to help build global Climate Resilience. It is a program inspired by the late Maurice Strong – Sustainability and Climate Activist half a century ago. It is a legacy to his 20 years of collaboration on Green Growth within Travel and Tourism, with Professor Geoffrey Lipman, and Felix Dodds on Sustainable Development – the co-founders of the program.