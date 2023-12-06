5 Star Hotels in Vienna: Anantara Palais Hansen, Ritz Carlton, or Park Hyatt?

Located on the famous Ringstrasse boulevard, amid palaces, theatres, and world-class restaurants, Anantara Palais Hansen is at the center of it all. The Anantara Palais Hansen will be one of the new 5 star hotels in Vienna taken over from the Kempinski Palais Hansen Hotel.

The Ritz Carlton Vienna

The Ritz-Carlton, Vienna, located in four historic 19th-century palaces combines legendary service with Austrian hospitality as one of the established 5 star hotels in Vienna.

Park Hyatt Vienna

Discover the imperial Vienna, a city that impresses with a variety of sights, culture, and shopping facilities in addition to a very special culinary scene. Your stay at the Park Hyatt Vienna gives you the ideal starting point for everything you would like to experience. Among the 5 star hotels in Vienna, the Park Hyatt had excellent reviews.

Anantara Palais Hansen Vienna

In March 2024 the Anantara Palais Hansen Vienna will open its doors within the Minor Hotel Group. Currently, the Palais Hansen is operated as the Germany-owned Kempinski Hotel in Vienna.

The Anantara will have 152 rooms on 3 floors, including a 270 square presidential suite, the largest in Vienna.

As it is standard for luxury hotels Anantara will offer an indoor swimming pool, fitness center, and spa.

Guests staying in the newly branded Anantara hotel next year may experience some ongoing renovation and interruptions.

In a press release, Minor Hotels explains: Anantara Palais Hansen Vienna Hotel will undergo a significant renovation, during which the full suite of Anantara hallmarks and experiences will be introduced. Starting later in 2024 and continuing throughout 2025, the refurbishment will include guest rooms and suites, the lobby, meeting spaces, restaurants, and bars. In addition, the existing spa will be enhanced and relaunched as Anantara Spa, combining European and Asian wellness traditions.

Many of Vienna’s cultural and artistic attractions can be found near the historically listed 150-year-old building, while a nearby U-bahn station connects with the rest of the city.

The Park Hyatt, and the Ritz Carlton Vienna by Marriott will compete with very similar and very established amenities but don’t have renovation scheduled for 2024 and 2025.

We are thrilled to be bringing the Anantara brand to Vienna, the undisputed cultural centre of Austria and one of the world capitals of music. Anantara Palais Hansen Vienna Hotel will offer an unparalleled experience of luxury, elegance and hospitality in the heart of one of Europe’s most beautiful cities. This is an exciting milestone for both Minor Hotels and Anantara, as we continue to expand our presence and brand portfolio across the continent. Dillip Rajakarier, Group CEO – Minor International & CEO – Minor Hotels

The Park Hyatt and the Ritz Carlton Vienna by Marriott are renowned for their exceptional service and luxurious accommodations. These prestigious hotels offer an array of amenities such as world-class dining options, state-of-the-art fitness centers, and rejuvenating spa facilities. With their prime locations in the heart of Vienna, guests can easily explore the city’s rich history and vibrant cultural scene. Despite their already impressive offerings, both hotels have plans to further enhance their guest experience with upcoming renovations in 2024 and 2025. These renovations aim to elevate the level of luxury and ensure that guests continue to enjoy the utmost comfort and sophistication during their stay.

Now with Anantara entering the luxury hotel market in Vienna, the Anantara brand seems to be on an expansion trip in Europe.

Anantara entered the European market in 2017 with the opening of Anantara Vilamoura Algarve Resort in Portugal, and then Anantara Villa Padierna Palace Resort in Marbella, Spain. The brand further expanded in Europe by adding Anantara Grand Hotel Krasnapolsky Amsterdam, along with two palace hotels in Italy and Hungary, namely Anantara Palazzo Naiadi Rome Hotel and Anantara New York Palace Budapest Hotel. Anantara’s expansion in Europe continued in 2023 with the introduction of Anantara Plaza Nice Hotel in France, Anantara Convento di Amalfi Grand Hotel on the renowned Amalfi Coast in Italy, and Anantara The Marker Dublin Hotel in Ireland.