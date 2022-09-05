46 people killed, 50 injured, 16 missing in China M6.8 earthquake

Powerful quake was felt in Chengdu, the capital of Sichuan, which is located more than 140 miles away from the epicenter

Powerful magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck Luding County in China’s southwestern province of Sichuan today killing at least 46 people and injuring more than 50. At least 16 people were missing as of 8:30 p.m. Monday.

Among the dead, 29 were from Ganzi Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture which administers Luding County, and the other 17 were from Ya’an City.

According to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC), the 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck Luding County at 12:52 p.m. Monday (Beijing Time).

The epicenter of the earthquake was 24.2 miles away from the county seat of Luding and there are several villages within the 3-mile range.

Government earthquake emergency relief headquarters of Ganzi has launched the highest level of response immediately after the quake.