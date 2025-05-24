400 km/h Train Travel Throughout Europe is Expanding The Italian Way

The new way of connecting Europe by Rail is called Frecciarossa. It connects metropolitan cities in Europe at a maximum speed of 400 km/h and has an expanding network to be completed by 2028. The Rome-Munich version is the latest introduced in cooperation with national Rail operators in Italy, Austria, and Germany.

Train passengers traveling from Munich to Italy had been complaining about old trains, Broken Air conditioning systems, and delays. All of this is about to change, and it’s called Frecciarossa 1000.

The latest Rome- Munich connection was announced last week by the Italian Rail Operator Trenitalia, Austrian Railways OBB, and German Rail (DB) in Munich. Gianpiero Strisciuglio, CEO and General Manager of Trenitalia, and Michael Peterson, a Deutsche Bahn board member, attended the event.

Mr. Gianpiero Strisciuglio emphasised the importance of establishing direct rail connections between Italy and the major European cities by 2026.

The project is called Metropiolitana D’Europe (European Metro) and started with the Frecciarossa 1000, Italy’s flagship high-speed train system.

Frecciarossa 1000 Frecciarossa 1000 is the new high-speed train of Trenitalia, comfortable, safe and environmentally friendly, designed to meet the most advanced techniques. Able to travel on all European high-speed networks, it can reach a max speed of 400km / h thanks to its 16 powerful engines distributed on all the coaches making Frecciarossa 1000 a train able to exploit at best the adherence with the rails.

Travel time by 2026 will be reduced to 6 1/2 hours when the Rome – Florence – Bologna – Verona – Rovereto – Trento – Bolzano – Innsbruck – Munich and later extended from Nepal to Berlin. Eventually, there will be 10 connections between Italy and Germany, starting in Naples, seemingly connecting passengers on other intercity networks throughout Europe.

The Frecciarossa 1000, Trenitalia’s high-speed train, complies with the European Technical Specifications for Interoperability. It has also been designed to operate on the French rail network, which extends to Spain, Switzerland, Belgium, and the Netherlands.

The European Commission has selected this initiative as a flagship pilot scheme to connect Europe by rail. Frecciarossa trains are already operating in Spain in collaboration with IRYO, the first private Spanish high-speed train operator. Trenitalia’s operation includes a fleet of 20 Frecciarossa 1000 high-speed trains.

The goal is to promote a positive image of rail travel as the most environmentally friendly mode of transport.