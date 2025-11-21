3rd Lospitalite Tourism Club Awards Celebrate Youth Talent and Commitment

The awards celebrated the outstanding achievements of school clubs, young tourism ambassadors, and adoptee businesses that have demonstrated exceptional dedication to promoting Seychelles’ culture of hospitality.

The event brought together students, educators, and tourism partners to acknowledge months of creativity, learning, and community engagement, highlighting the next generation’s commitment to fostering a culture of excellence in the tourism industry.

The ceremony was attended by the Minister for Tourism and Culture, Mrs. Amanda Bernstein; the Minister for Education and Human Resources Development, Mr. David Pierre; the Principal Secretary for Tourism, Mrs. Sherin Francis; the Principal Secretary for Education Sector Development, Mr. John Lesperance; and the Principal Secretary for Education Services, Ms. Merna Eulentin.

The Lospitalite Tourism Clubs, established in schools across Seychelles since February 2022, aims to build a stronger understanding of tourism among young people from the ages of 7 to 17 and promote values of service excellence, sustainability, and cultural pride. The programme currently operates 40 clubs over 32 schools on Mahe, Praslin, and La Digue.

In her address, Minister Bernstein congratulated the students, educators, and parents for their dedication and creativity. She highlighted the crucial role of cultural and service values in shaping the next generation of tourism ambassadors. “Our culture of hospitality is one of Seychelles’ strongest assets, and these young participants are learning to carry it forward with pride,” she said. “Their projects and performances show that when we combine cultural identity with a genuine spirit of service, we strengthen our tourism product and ensure its long-term sustainability.”

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Awards were presented in several categories, including a tourism-based quiz, tour guiding, table setting, mocktail preparation, and bed making with towel folding. The ceremony also featured a new Public Speaking competition, where students delivered speeches on the theme “Service Excellence: The Key to Transforming Tourism.” Judges commended the high standard of performance and the confidence demonstrated by the speakers.

Minister Pierre commended the growth of the programme and its impact on students’ learning experiences. He stressed the importance of practical, skills-based initiatives in shaping young people for the future. “Education goes beyond the classroom, and the Tourism Clubs show how experiential learning can inspire confidence, leadership, and career ambition,” he said. “This partnership between the education and tourism sectors gives our students the chance to discover their potential and understand how they can contribute to the country’s development.”

Speaking to the future of the programme, Minister Bernstein added that the Ministry is committed to growing the programme and the different categories the young club members are engaged in.

The Lospitalite programme stands as a testament to the strong collaboration within Seychelles’ tourism industry, showcasing the positive impact of partnerships between the private and public sectors. Many schools have benefited from invaluable support, yet some are still in urgent need of patronage. Strengthening these connections and providing support to all schools ensures the continued growth of local talent and the future excellence of Seychelles’ hospitality sector.

This year’s awards underscore the Tourism Department’s commitment to youth engagement and its goal to nurture a generation that understands and values the role of tourism in Seychelles’ national development..