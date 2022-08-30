3D IC and 2.5D IC Packaging Market Is Poised to Value Over USD 730 Billion by 2027 | CAGR 35.9%

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global 3D IC and 2.5D IC Packaging Market estimated at USD 86.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of USD 730 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 35.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

3D IC is a type of metal oxide semiconductor that is produced by interconnecting vertically stacked silicon wafers. The stacking of the dies is done so that they can act as one device. This improves performance and reduces power. The 2.5D IC process involves stacking the dies. However, the packages are single and the dies are flipped on a silicon interposer.

3D IC and 2.5D IC Packaging Market Drivers:

One of the main drivers for market growth is the rising demand for sophisticated circuit architecture in electronic goods. These 3D IC and 2.5D IC package are some of the best in electrical architecture. 3D IC packaging is a key component of the innovative micro-electrical devices. The increasing sales of these innovative micro-electrical gadgets has a direct impact upon the 2.5D IC and 3D IC industries worldwide.

Global 3D IC packaging is advancing due to trends like 2D block assembly into 3D chip, computing and data centers and hybrid memory cubes. Intel Corp has announced that it has released the latest version 3D ICs and 2.5D IC packs in logic. Intel Corp is determined to become a leader in advanced packaging for field-programmable gates arrays.

Key Market Trends

The Consumer Electronics Segment is Expected to Hold a Major Market Share

The primary end-user industry for semiconductor vendors is consumer electronics. The growth of this segment is driven by the growing smartphone market, the increasing use of smart devices and wearables and the increasing penetration of IoT devices for consumer applications such as smart homes.

Here is List of BEST KEY PLAYERS Listed in 3D IC and 2.5D IC Packaging Market Report are:

Taiwan Semiconductor

Samsung Electronics

Toshiba Corp

Advanced Semiconductor Engineering

Amkor Technology

Recent Development

February 2022 – Shanghai Micro Electronics Equipment Group(SMEE) announced that it has delivered China’s first 2.5D/3D advanced chip packaging stepper. It matches the top products in its category. SMEE is a state-controlled semiconductor equipment firm that reported that the new product aims at packaging super-large chips in high-performance computing and high-end AI computing.

November 2021: South Korea’s Samsung Electronics Co. introduced H-Cube, a chip packaging technology that allows for smaller stacking of high-performance chips. The latest 2.5D semiconductor packaging technology from the tech giant is now available for clients in artificial Intelligence (AI), data center high-performance computing and networking products that require large-area packaging.

3D IC and 2.5D IC Packaging Market Segmentation:

3D IC and 2.5D IC Packaging Market is segmented in various types and applications according to product type and category. In terms of Value and Volume the growth of market calculated by providing CAGR for forecast period for year 2022 to 2032.

Most Important Types of 3D IC and 2.5D IC Packaging Market are covered in this Report:

3D wafer-level chip-scale packaging

3D TSV

2.5D

3D IC and 2.5D IC Packaging Market Product Applications:

Logic

Imaging & optoelectronics

Memory

MEMS/sensors

LED

Power

Top countries data covered in this report:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

