American Queen Voyages appoints Senior Vice President

American Queen Voyages™ (AQV), part of Hornblower® Group, announced it has appointed Frits van der Werff as senior vice president of Guest Experiences.

In his new role, he will be responsible for overseeing the hotel operations, ensuring a top-notch experience for all guests on board the line’s award-winning river and expedition vessels.

A 19-year industry veteran, van der Werff has led international operations teams at some of the world’s leading hospitality brands including Norwegian Cruise Line, MSC Cruises, Holland America Line, and St. Regis Hotels & Resorts. Most recently, he served as vice president of Resort Operations for Westgate Resorts.