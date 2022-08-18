MMGY Global shuffles team at the top

Ushering in a new era, travel and hospitality marketing firm, MMGY Global, announced three key changes to its global leadership team.

Effective January 1, 2023, industry veteran and current Chief Executive Officer at MMGY Global, Clayton Reid, will be named Executive Chairman, while current President Katie Briscoe and Chief Operating Officer Craig Compagnone will ascend to the roles of CEO and President and COO, respectively.

MMGY Global kicked off 2022 with two consecutive quarters of record financials, now sitting at $250 million in annual billings worldwide. The company also recently added several marquee accounts to its global portfolio, including Pure Michigan, Windstar Cruises, City Experiences and Marriott International.

Headquartered in Kansas City, MMGY Global employs more than 400 team members in 13 offices worldwide. It is privately owned by Peninsula Capital Partners, members of the management team and individual investors including Reid, Don Montague and Peter Yesawich.

“Our investment in MMGY Global was largely driven by our confidence in not only Clayton but also Katie and the broader management team,” said Karl LaPeer, current Chairman of the Board and a partner with Peninsula Capital Partners. “The fact that the company is now setting quarterly financial records and making an even larger impact on travel post-COVID is a testament to its strength.”

Clayton Reid

After 30 years leading the company, Reid will begin transitioning to his new role as Executive Chairman of the Board, effective in January. His experience as a travel advocate working with companies all over the world — including Amtrak, Bermuda Tourism Authority, Disney, Hertz, Lufthansa, Princess Cruises and Uber — has paid off in the empowerment of travel economies and MMGY Global’s growth across six countries.

Reid’s expertise continues to be featured by news organizations such as Bloomberg, CNN, Forbes and NPR, and his community and industry involvement includes work with The Midwest Innocence Project, The New York City Hospitality Council,

U.S. Travel Association and Visit KC. He is a strategic council member of Gerson Lehrman Group in its global travel advisory practice and has worked with global consultancies such as Bain Capital and McKinsey on critical travel issues. Earlier this year, the Hospitality Sales and Marketing Association International (HSMAI) recognized Reid with a Lifetime Achievement Award for outstanding contributions to the field.

“People think about legacy in different ways,” said Reid. “In my mind, our company continues to pay tribute to our founders, stakeholders and clients by driving travel forward. Our mission to Inspire People to Go Places will continue under Katie’s leadership as will our passion for all that is good in our industry. That is our legacy.”

Katie Briscoe

Katie Briscoe is a 14-year veteran of MMGY Global and will serve as the company’s first female Chief Executive Officer in its 40-year history. Briscoe joined the company in 2009 and has ascended the organization through a wide variety of roles, including leadership of interactive marketing, client services and agency management. Briscoe’s experience with the world’s most influential travel companies – including Apple Leisure Group, Hilton Hotels, Pure Michigan, Namibia Tourism, SIXT and Wyndham Hotel Group – has driven client success, financial performance and industry recognition.

A sought-after speaker and industry thought leader, Briscoe has been highlighted by The New York Times, AFAR, Shape, Destinations International, the Women in Travel Summit and U.S. Travel Association’s CEO Roundtable, among others. An active member of YPO International, Katie was an inaugural honoree of the Women Transforming Business Award from CBIZ in 2021 and a 2022 inductee of Kansas City Business Journal’s Women Who Mean Business. She also serves on the HSMAI Americas Board and was the recipient of its 2017 Chair’s Leadership Award.

As CEO, Briscoe will focus on the company’s global expansion and positioning, driving innovation for the travel industry and continuing to cultivate an environment in which team members can thrive professionally and personally.

“Stepping into Clayton’s shoes is both a tremendous honor and a humbling responsibility,” said Briscoe. “I look forward to building on MMGY Global’s 40-year foundation, one that has been shaped by the most well-respected minds in travel marketing. Our foundation will serve as a platform for global growth and opportunity for our people, our partners and our shareholders.”

Craig Compagnone

Accentuating a 16-year tenure at MMGY Global and growing from Account Executive to Chief Operating Officer, Craig Compagnone will next assume the role of President and COO, helping to lead greater integration across brands, offices and oceans. His guidance on brand strategy and deployment has led to successful and award-winning marketing solutions for clients across multiple travel industry disciplines, including tourism, hospitality cruises, attractions and OTAs, as well as ownership, operations and real estate development. In addition to managing MMGY Global’s expanding geographic footprint, Compagnone has overseen the growth of MMGY Global’s research, consulting and European operations. He serves on the Destinations International board of directors, and he is consistently featured as a presenter and speaker on industry topics. His travel insights are highly regarded by The New York Times, Skift, Ad Age, Travel Weekly and other top editorial platforms and publications.

As President and COO, Compagnone will oversee the delivery of the company’s full portfolio of services, business strategy and staff support for MMGY Global’s eight operating brands and more than 400 clients across six continents.

“The continued growth of our organization is a direct result of the passion and strategic approach delivered by our 400 team members working across the industry. I am honored to serve in a role that continues to connect our MMGY Global experts with industry-leading brands and partners,” said Compagnone.

The 2023 Global Leadership Team will also be composed of Chief Financial Officer Hugh McConnell, Executive Vice President of Global HR Mia Wise and a soon-to-be-appointed Chief Marketing Officer. This new position will help manage the global purview of agency promotion and business development.

