Cabify operates in Madrid the first fleet of 40 Mobilize Limo

Cabify becomes the first global customer of Mobilize Driver Solutions, a turnkey offering that provides companies with the Limo sedan and a full range of all-inclusive services. Mobilize has specifically developed this all-in-one solution for the needs of the ride-hailing sector.

· The agreement between Mobilize and Cabify foresees the integration of 40 Mobilize Limo in the fleet of Vecttor, a subsidiary of the Cabify group in Madrid. This 100% electric vehicle, with a range of 450 km WLTP, is a suitable response to the current demand for zero-emission vehicles for fleets and self-employed people in the sector.

· These vehicles will be included in the Cabify Eco category, which is already available to corporate customers who travel exclusively in electric cars. They will also be available to private users in other Cabify categories.

Madrid, May 25th 2022– Mobilize, the Renault Group brand dedicated to new mobility, and the Spanish multi-mobility company Cabify, have signed a major agreement that will be a milestone for ride-hailing sector in Spain. As a result of this collaboration, Cabify will be the first user of Mobilize Driver Solutions and will operate the first forty Mobilize Limos in the world.

With the Mobilize Driver Solutions offer for professionals in the field of passenger transport, Mobilize removes the uncertainties associated with the impact of vehicle acquisition and usage costs on revenues. Mobilize offers a turnkey subscription for maximum peace of mind for self-employed and companies including: use of the vehicle, priority servicing, warranty, insurance, assistance and recharging. These are flexible solutions that provide drivers and operators with the best guarantees of reliability and safety required for urban passenger transport, throughout the vehicle life cycle.

A key step to accelerate the decarbonisation of mobility

This agreement, in which both companies have worked for more than a year on the development and needs of the project, is a fundamental step forward for the mobility sector. Mobilize and Cabify share the same philosophy in their search for new solutions of mobility that contribute to decarbonisation objectives, facilitating the daily life of professionals and users of transport services.

Mobilize, with Mobilize Driver Solutions, is entering the ride-hailing market, a sector that is expected to grow by 80% in Europe by 2030. This is a market that needs to be rapidly and massively ‘electrified’ to ensure access to city centres, which are increasingly subject to traffic restrictions, including the low emission zones that are developing across Europe.

For its part, Cabify is making progress towards its decarbonisation goals. In 2018, the Cabify became the first carbon neutral platform in its sector. Since then, it has been offsetting its emissions and those of its passengers, while meeting an annual emissions reduction commitment.

In addition, the Spanish company recently presented its 2022-2025 sustainable business strategy, the guide that will mark Cabify’s projects and which is firmly committed to combating climate change, with the objective of decarbonising the fleet available on its app in Spain and Latin America. Cabify maintains the goal that 100% of trips on its platform will be in decarbonised or electric fleets by 2025 in Spain and 2030 in Latin America.

Mobilize Limo fits perfectly into Cabify’s objective of decarbonising its fleet: a 100% electric vehicle that provides an adapted response to the current demand from self-employed and fleet drivers for zero-emission vehicles that are distinctive, spacious, comfortable and economical. With its 450 km range (WLTP) and quiet driving, this model will make electric mobility more accessible to drivers and fleet managers.

With the forty Mobilize Limo vehicles included in Vecttor’s fleet in Madrid, the emission of 320 tons of CO2 per year will be avoided. Mobilize Limo will be available in the Cabify Eco category, which from now allows ‘business’ customers to travel only in electrified vehicles (hybrids, plug-in hybrids and 100% electric), as well as in the other categories for private users, such as Cabify, Cuanto Antes or Kids. Cabify Eco is being launched in Madrid as the first city, and will be gradually expanded.

Madrid, the first city in the world where the Mobilize Limo sedan will go into service

The choice of Madrid was an obvious one for both partners: the capital of a key market for Renault Group and the city where the mobility platform Cabify was born and is based.

“I’m proud to announce today our first commercial agreement in mobility services with a leading partner like Cabify. With Mobilize Driver Solutions, we want to offer a unique range of solutions to make life easier for the transport of people. The upcoming launch of our service in Madrid and then in Paris allows us to support drivers with innovative and integrated solutions for greener mobility”. Fedra Ribeiro, COO of Mobilize

“It is also a privilege that the city chosen to launch Mobilize Driver Solutions is Madrid: with this decision, Madrid becomes the first city in the world where the service will be deployed,” said Sebastien Guigues, Manager Director Iberia – Renault Group

“We are proud to conclude such an agreement with an innovative company like Mobilize. We want to continue to offer our users and customers a differentiated service, with the best quality and guarantees, and all without emissions. We want to be at the forefront of electrification in Spain, both for Vecttor and for the rest of the fleets we work with“, said Daniel Bedoya, Regional Manager of Cabify in Spain. “We chose to work with Mobilize because we have common values and we believe it is an excellent partner in our way towards total electrification“.