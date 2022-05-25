Canada-USA Collaboration On Supply Chains And Climate Change. Minister Of Transport Visits D.C.

The global COVID-19 pandemic, climate change, and Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, have disrupted supply chains across the world and have had a real impact on the daily lives of Canadians. Canada is working closely with the United States to strengthen our common supply chains to make them stronger and greener.

Today, the Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, was in Washington, D.C. to discuss common transport priorities.

He met with U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg.

Transport Canada and the U.S. Department of Transportation have identified joint projects to reduce pollution from all transportation modes, such as the development of binational alternative fuel corridors and the creation of a zero-emission vehicle task force.

They will also work on reducing pollution from the rail and aviation sectors, and identify green shipping corridors between our two countries.

They also took this opportunity to discuss next steps related to the PS752 shoot-down, solutions on how to restore disrupted supply chains, and Russia’sunprovoked and unjustifiable invasion of Ukraine.

Minister Alghabra hosted a Supply Chain Roundtable with major transportation businesses and labour associations. The Co-Chairs of Canada’sSupply Chain Task Force, Jean Gattuso and Louise Yako, joined him to hear the participants’ perspectives on how to build more resilient supply chains between Canada and the U.S.

Finally, Minister Alghabra had fruitful meetings with White House Senior Advisor to the President for Infrastructure Coordination, Mitch Landrieu, and the Chief Executive Officer of Amtrak, Stephen Gardner.

Quote

“My day in Washington, D.C., has been tremendously productive. Not only have I met with one of my closest counterparts, Secretary Buttigieg, but also with other senior politicians and business leaders. These conversations are critical to Canada’s efforts in ensuring our transportation system remains safe, secure, efficient and environmentally responsible.

I am committed to helping Canadians and Canadian businesses that are vulnerable to disruptions in global supply chains, as they rely on U.S. and other foreign suppliers for crucial inputs and on foreign markets for selling their products.”

The Honourable Omar Alghabra



Minister of Transport

Quick Facts