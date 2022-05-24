South Sudan Tourism relaunched -all new!

South Sudan Tourism is launching its travel and tourism industry again n style.

The US Embassy says: “Do not travel to South Sudan due to crime, kidnapping, and armed conflict. Country Summary: Violent crime, such as carjackings, shootings, ambushes, assaults, robberies, and kidnappings is common throughout South Sudan, including Juba.”

Radisson Hotel wants to change this by signaling tourism is safe again in South Sudan.

Located in the North-Eastern part of the African continent, the Republic of South Sudan is the country’s newest nation after separating from Sudan in 2011 through a referendum vote. The country is bordered by Sudan to the north, Uganda to the south, Ethiopia to the east, Kenya toward the southeast, the Central Africa Republic to the west, and the Democratic Republic of Congo to the southwest.

According to the South Sudan Embassy in Washington DC:

Unknown in terms of tourism, South Sudan is emerging slowly as a major tourist destination on the African continent. With its vast oil reserves, observers present the view that the country will eventually develop tourist facilities and lay down the necessary infrastructure to market its tourism. The country enjoys a relatively attractive climate. The country receives a lot of rainfall between May and October followed by the dry season. May happens to be the country’s wettest month with July being the coolest month when temperatures drop to as low as 20° C. March is usually the hottest month when temperatures rise to as high as 37° C.

For nature lovers, South Sudan is the place to head to. The country boasts of four national parks and fourteen game reserves that are home to some of the most spectacular and very important wildlife in Africa.

Juba is a fast-growing city, something that any visitor to the city appreciates. In addition to oil sale revenues that the government is using to develop the city, a good number of facilities are being developed by investors from many countries. Kenyan financial institutions have in particular made their presence felt in the city. Many entertainment hotspots have already been developed, transforming the once sleepy Juba to one of the most vibrant cities on the African continent at night.

Radisson Hotel Juba is the country’s first internationally branded 5-star hotel.

Located in Juba, the fast-growing capital and largest city of South Sudan on the White Nile River, Radisson Blu Hotel, Juba is a 10-minute drive from Juba International Airport, in the heart of the city’s business center.

Radisson Blu Hotel, Juba offers 154 bright and contemporary rooms and suites with views of either the pool, the city, or the famed White Nile River. The rooms are designed for maximum comfort, security, and relaxation. The hotel offers several amenities, including a modern gym, a spacious outdoor pool, and a wellness center which includes a refreshing spa with a sauna, jacuzzi, steam bath, and male and female salons.

Tim Cordon, Area Senior Vice President, Middle East & Africa at Radisson Hotel Group, says: “We are delighted to strengthen our presence in Central Africa by opening the doors to our first hotel in South Sudan and the country’s first five-star internationally branded hotel. With the highest level of security measures in place for a comforting stay, its modern finishes and both business and leisure facilities, coupled with our renowned Radisson Hotels Yes I Can! service and hospitality, we are confident the hotel will be a great addition to help promote the country’s hospitality offering.”

Featuring a wide array of flavors and cuisines, the hotel’s six bars and restaurants offer a variety of delectable dishes in stylish and welcoming venues. The Larder offers an extensive menu of international cuisine prepared with the freshest ingredients. Guests are invited to sit back and enjoy the latest sporting events at The Sports Bar or head to the Pool & Grill for a refreshing drink along the poolside. The Sky Lounge on the 13th floor offers a breathtaking 360-degree view of Juba, making it the ideal venue to end the day and watch the sunset. Guests can also enjoy a wide selection of light snacks, pastries, and a selection of coffees and teas in the comfortable Lobby Lounge.

George Balassis, General Manager, Radisson Blu Hotel, Juba, says: “In true Radisson style, my passionate team and I look forward to welcoming and making every moment matter for our guests and the community of Juba in the hotel where safety & security are a top priority. With our abundance of inviting facilities, restaurants and bars, we are certain that our hotel will become their home away from home and the venue of choice for events and special occasions of all kinds.”

For guests planning to host a meeting or event, the hotel has the largest meeting facilities available in the city, offering three stylishly designed boardrooms, three meeting spaces as well as an expansive ballroom which can accommodate up to 500 guests.

With the health and safety of guests and team members as its top priority, Radisson Blu Hotel, Juba is implementing the Radisson Hotels Safety Protocol program. The in-depth cleanliness and disinfection protocols were developed in partnership with SGS, the world’s leading inspection, verification, testing, and certification company, and are designed to ensure guest safety and peace of mind from check-in to check-out