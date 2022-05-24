Tanzania Prepares For UNWTO Commission For Africa Meeting

Preparations for the upcoming United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) Commission for Africa Meeting in Tanzania are underway with expectations to attract tourism ministers from all African countries to participate in the meeting.

Several organizing committees for the forthcoming 65th UNWTO Commission for Africa 2022 meeting have been formed to coordinate various activities for the meeting slated from October 5th to 7th this year.

The high-profile meeting is expected to serve as a platform for assessing the tourism sector in Africa and then discussing the future of tourism in Africa.

Tourism executives will also discuss and then lay down strategies to stimulate tourism growth in Africa from a business, environmental, and conservation outlook.

The UNWTO meeting will also allow all stakeholders to showcase, each one in their capacity, Tanzania’s tourism and its position in Africa.

The annual UNWTO meeting is considered a major institutional platform where ministries in charge of tourism discuss the latest trends of the sector at the continental and global level and implement their program of work.

According to the UN agency’s Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili, Tanzania is among the few countries in Africa that have ensured that the tourism sector continued to perform well by grabbing various opportunities that emerged in advertising its tourism sites.

This year’s meeting will draw 54 tourism ministers from all African states. UNWTO’s African Member States will work together to establish a new narrative for tourism across the continent, the UN tourism organization said in its report.

UNWTO Secretary-General and Tanzania’s former Minister of Tourism and Natural Resources, Dr. Damas Ndumbaro, said that Tanzania is ready to welcome tourism ministers and other delegates worldwide to participate in the meeting.

UNWTO Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili commended the leadership of Tanzania for making tourism a permanent feature and a priority sector in its economic drive.

The Commission of Africa Meetings is held every year as part of UNWTO’s statutory events.

Tanzania is one of the leading tourist destinations in Africa and has been a member of the UN tourism body since 1975.

During the first day of the conference, Tanzania is expected to showcase its several opportunities available in tourism, then expose its tourist attractions to attract tourists to visit attractions.