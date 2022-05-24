Fraport Annual General Meeting 2022: Shareholders Approve All Agenda Items

Some 1,000 participants followed the live-stream AGM
At Fraport AG’s ordinary Annual General Meeting (AGM), which was held today (May 24) in a virtual-only format again, shareholders approved all agenda items.
Shareholders ratified the actions of the company’s executive and supervisory boards for fiscal year 2021 (ending Dec 31), by 99.58 percent and 94.27 percent, respectively. In addition, 84.78 percent of shareholders newly elected Dr. Bastian Bergerhoff – the City of Frankfurt’s treasurer and department head for finance, investments and personnel – to Fraport’s supervisory board.
Some 1,000 participants followed this year’s AGM via live stream – representing 76.19 percent of Fraport AG’s capital stock. Michael Boddenberg, who chairs Fraport’s supervisory board and also serves as the State of Hesse finance minister, officially opened the AGM at 10:00 a.m. CEST and concluded the proceedings at 2:07 p.m.
