Starbucks is quitting Russia for good

The US multinational chain of coffeehouses Starbucks announced today that it has decided to pull out of Russian market and would no longer have a brand presence in the country.
Harry Johnson
Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for mroe than 20 years.
