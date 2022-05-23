Southwest Airlines announces two new Vice Presidents

Southwest Airlines Co. today announced two Leadership promotions within the Company’s ranks.
You may also like
Shanghai ordered into new massive citywide lockdown
If You Make it Well, They Will Come
Seychelles Shines at the Popular Danish Travel Show
The Bahamas Relaxes Protocols as COVID Cases Decline
IATA: Air cargo growth slows down, but continues
Women are the new recognized drivers at Skal...
Tabacon Resort & Harvard psychologist launch new...
New investigative podcast series on the origins of...
Ukraine joins the new scream.travel initiative by...
Massive explosion rips through Saratoga Hotel in...
Something special developing between Wego and...
Liquid Smoke Market 2022 Key Players, SWOT Analysis...
ICCA and ASAE announce new collaboration
Brilliant Hotel Man Builds Palmer House in Chicago in...
Aloha Richard Kelley: So Sad for Outrigger, Hawaii...
What means Good Travel with Mariott Bonvoy?
UWA Hands Over US$825,000 to Murchison Falls Park...
Economy, Business, or our new Wellbeing Class?
Travel Recipe: A Pinch of Culture with a Splash of Art
Non-Surgical Treatment Option Now for Common Skin...
Relax and reset: Where Americans are now heading to...
Forage Seed Market Size By Key Players, Competition...
New Drug Application for Acute Treatment of Migraine
Titanium Dioxide Color Market Segmentation...
Medicated Shampoo Market 2022 Outlook, Current and...
First Caption by Hyatt Hotel to debut this summer
Monkeypox: Next new threat after COVID
Russia closes its airspace to Bulgarian, Czech and...
United Airlines inaugurates its largest club in the USA
Vanuatu Tourism new experience of a lifetime to start...
About the author
Harry Johnson
Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for mroe than 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.
Leave a Comment